AVALANCHE (12-6-3) at MAMMOTH (10-9-3)

10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Martin Necas

Jaden Schwartz -- Nazem Kadri -- T.J. Hughes

Gabriel Landeskog -- Nicolas Roy -- Gavin Brindley

Parker Kelly -- Fedor Svechkov -- Logan O'Connor

Devon Toews -- Sam Malinski

Brett Kulak -- Noah Juulsen

Alex Gagne -- Brent Burns

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Mike Reilly

Injured: Nathan MacKinnon (lower body), Cale Makar (lower body), Zachary L'Heureux (upper body), Josh Manson (lower body)

Mammoth projected lineup

Logan Cooley -- Vincent Trocheck -- Clayton Keller

Anders Lee -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Lawson Crouse

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Daniil But

Mikhail Sergachev -- Andrew Peeke

Dmitri Simashev -- MacKenzie Weegar

Zac Jones -- Nick DeSimone

Sebastian Cossa

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Ben McCartney, Gregor Biber

Injured: Dylan Guenther (upper body), Nick Schmaltz (lower body), Nate Schmidt (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Maveric Lamoureux (shoulder)

Status report

The Avalanche claimed Reilly, a defenseman, off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. ... The Mammoth held an optional morning skate. Schmaltz, a forward, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 11. He is considered week to week. ... Utah recalled Biber, a defenseman, from Tucson of the American Hockey League.