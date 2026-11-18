AVALANCHE (12-6-3) at MAMMOTH (10-9-3)
10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Martin Necas
Jaden Schwartz -- Nazem Kadri -- T.J. Hughes
Gabriel Landeskog -- Nicolas Roy -- Gavin Brindley
Parker Kelly -- Fedor Svechkov -- Logan O'Connor
Devon Toews -- Sam Malinski
Brett Kulak -- Noah Juulsen
Alex Gagne -- Brent Burns
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Mike Reilly
Injured: Nathan MacKinnon (lower body), Cale Makar (lower body), Zachary L'Heureux (upper body), Josh Manson (lower body)
Mammoth projected lineup
Logan Cooley -- Vincent Trocheck -- Clayton Keller
Anders Lee -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Lawson Crouse
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Daniil But
Mikhail Sergachev -- Andrew Peeke
Dmitri Simashev -- MacKenzie Weegar
Zac Jones -- Nick DeSimone
Sebastian Cossa
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Ben McCartney, Gregor Biber
Injured: Dylan Guenther (upper body), Nick Schmaltz (lower body), Nate Schmidt (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Maveric Lamoureux (shoulder)
Status report
The Avalanche claimed Reilly, a defenseman, off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. ... The Mammoth held an optional morning skate. Schmaltz, a forward, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 11. He is considered week to week. ... Utah recalled Biber, a defenseman, from Tucson of the American Hockey League.