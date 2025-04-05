Avalanche at Blues projected lineups

AVALANCHE (47-26-4) at BLUES (42-28-7)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Valeri Nichushkin
Jimmy Vesey -- Brock Nelson -- Ross Colton
Miles Wood -- Charlie Coyle -- Joel Kiviranta
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Ryan Lindgren -- Sam Malinski
Keaton Middleton -- Erik Johnson
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: None
Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Martin Necas (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (lower body), Samuel Girard (lower body)
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Zack Bolduc -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Nick Leddy
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Matthew Kessel
Injured: Colton Parayko (knee), Dylan Holloway (lower body), Alexandre Texier (upper body)
Status report
Necas and Drouin, each a forward, and Girard, a defenseman, did not take part in the Avalanche morning skate and each remains day to day. ... Holloway, a forward, is week to week after being injured late in the first period of a 5-4 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. … Snuggerud will move into a top-six role in his third NHL game. … Joseph will come in for Holloway, a forward, after being a healthy scratch the past two games.