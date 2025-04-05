Avalanche at Blues projected lineups

AVALANCHE (47-26-4) at BLUES (42-28-7)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Valeri Nichushkin

Jimmy Vesey -- Brock Nelson -- Ross Colton

Miles Wood -- Charlie Coyle -- Joel Kiviranta

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Ryan Lindgren -- Sam Malinski

Keaton Middleton -- Erik Johnson

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: None

Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Martin Necas (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (lower body), Samuel Girard (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Zack Bolduc -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Mathieu Joseph

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Nick Leddy

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Matthew Kessel

Injured: Colton Parayko (knee), Dylan Holloway (lower body), Alexandre Texier (upper body)

Status report

Necas and Drouin, each a forward, and Girard, a defenseman, did not take part in the Avalanche morning skate and each remains day to day. ... Holloway, a forward, is week to week after being injured late in the first period of a 5-4 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. … Snuggerud will move into a top-six role in his third NHL game. … Joseph will come in for Holloway, a forward, after being a healthy scratch the past two games.