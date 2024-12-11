Rantanen has hat trick, 5 points in Avalanche win against Penguins

Rantanen, playing his 600th NHL game, had three goals and two assists; MacKinnon had one goal and four assists.

Valeri Nichushkin and Artturi Lehkonen also scored, Devon Toews had two assists, and Scott Wedgewood made 24 saves for the Avalanche (17-13-0), who have won three straight and four of five.

Cody Glass and Michael Bunting scored for the Penguins (12-14-4), who have lost two of three after winning their previous four. Tristan Jarry made 21 saves.

MacKinnon put Colorado ahead 1-0 on its second shot on goal at 6:31 of the first period, driving through the neutral zone to the left face-off circle for a snap shot and his 10th goal this season.

Rantanen made it 2-0 at 18:22, ending a five-game goal drought with a wrist shot in off Jarry’s right pad after Cale Makar tipped the puck away from Kris Letang in the left circle.

Rantanen then extended the lead to 3-0 at 5:46 of the second period by dropping to one knee for a one-timer from a sharp angle and his team-leading 17th goal.

Glass cut it to 3-1 at 7:21 on his first goal of the season, a wrist shot from the right circle off a pass from Evgeni Malkin.

Bunting pulled the Penguins to within 3-2 at 18:53, taking a spinning pass from Erik Karlsson for a wrist shot from the slot.

Nichushkin drove around Marcus Pettersson to the net, extending the lead to 4-2 at 3:23 of the third period.

Lehkonen made it 5-2 at 12:21 from just above the crease on a pass from Rantanen from behind the net for his fifth goal in seven games.

Rantanen completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal at 15:08 for the 6-2 final.