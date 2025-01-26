Lehkonen scores with 15 seconds left, Avalanche end Rangers’ point streak at 10

Cale Makar came out of the penalty box and stole the puck in the defensive zone, starting a 3-on-1 rush that led to Lehkonen scoring off a pass from the Avalanche defenseman.

Makar also scored two goals, with Martin Necas and Nathan MacKinnon assisting on both. For Necas, they were his first points with the Avalanche (29-20-2), who acquired the forward from the Carolina Hurricanes in a blockbuster trade that also involved the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 34 saves for Colorado, which had lost three in a row (0-2-1).

Artemi Panarin scored a game-tying goal with 4:58 remaining, the Rangers (24-21-4) coming back from down 2-0 and 4-2, but their 10-game point streak ended (7-0-3). Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist, Reilly Smith had two assists and Igor Shesterkin made 16 saves.

Jack Drury, who was also acquired in the trade with Necas, gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 5:43 of the first period. Drury deflected Keaton Middleton's shot from the left point, the puck changing direction enough to get past Shesterkin's glove.

Makar scored 43 seconds later to make it 2-0. MacKinnon's twirling pass as he was falling down ahead of the blue line went to Necas, who put the puck behind his back to Makar in the left circle for a far side shot that went in at 6:26.

Sam Carrick cut it to 2-1 at 7:10, scoring from the left post off a rebound of Matt Rempe's shot.

Trocheck scored off a 2-on-1 with Alexis Lafreniere at 8:36 to tie it 2-2.

Makar's power-play goal off a wrist shot from inside the point gave Colorado a 3-2 lead at 14:36.

The Avalanche extended the lead to 4-2 at 16:01 of the second period on Juuso Parsinen's one-timer from between the circles off a pass from Casey Mittelstadt.

Will Borgen cut it to 4-3 at 18:05, poking a loose puck into the net off a rebound of Smith's shot.

Panarin tied it 4-4 from the left circle off a rebound of Trocheck's one-timer at 15:02 of the third.