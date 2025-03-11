MacKinnon gets 1,000th NHL point for Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon surpassed 1,000 NHL points by getting two assists for the Colorado Avalanche against the Chicago Blackhawks at Ball Arena in Denver on Monday.

MacKinnon reached the milestone 31 seconds into the third period with the secondary assist on a goal by Artturi Lehkonen, who redirected a shot from Devon Toews.

The 29-year-old forward is the 100th player in NHL history to get 1,000 points, and the third to do so in Colorado/Quebec Nordiques history, joining Joe Sakic (1,641) and Peter Stastny (1,048).

Among active players, MacKinnon is the fourth-fastest to reach the milestone, doing so in 856 games. Only Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (659), and Sidney Crosby (757) and Evgeni Malkin (848) of the Pittsburgh Penguins reached the mark in fewer games.

MacKinnon, who won the Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player last season, leads the NHL with 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) in 65 games this season.

"He continues to impress me," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "He does, because like, when I first came here he was battling to try to hit 100 points. And he's grown a lot as a player, as a leader, the consistency, the way he's dangerous like every time he touches the ice, and then the last couple years, here he is at 100 points again now, and we still got a lot of games to play. So, that continues to impress me, because it's hard. It's hard. We have some really good players on this team, and we've seen how hard it is to just get points and to score, and it's a tough league, and he still finds a way every night to get on the board and make an impact on the offensive side, all while being a good defender and growing his defensive game, too."

Selected by the Avalanche with the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, MacKinnon has 1,002 points (362 goals, 640 assists) in 856 games, including 795 points (287 goals, 508 assists) in 556 games since the 2017-18 season, which ranks third in the NHL.

MacKinnon also has 114 points (48 goals, 66 assists) in 88 Stanley Cup Playoff games and helped the Avalanche win the Cup in 2022.

“He came in here as an 18-year-old kid, right?” Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson said before the game. “He had all the talent in the world and had a lot of pressure on him. Everyone could see the skill makeup that he had, and as he got a little bit older into his mid-20s, I think something clicked for him where I don't know if, mentally, he just figured it out and decided that he's going to pour all his resources into being the best player he can be, whether that's physical preparation, mental preparation. He just does whatever it takes to win, and everyone just sees him as a superstar, great hockey player every single night.

“But he does so much away from the game that helps him be at his best that no one sees, and all he cares about is winning and he drags everybody into the fight because you can just tell that's all that matters to him, and we know that's all that matters to him. So for us, he leads by example because he does all the right things, and he drags everyone else into it with him. So fortunate to play with him for almost his whole career.”

Among his accolades, along with the Hart Trophy, MacKinnon has won the Calder Trophy as the League's rookie of the year (2013-14), the Lady Byng Trophy, which is awarded to the player voted to best combine sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct and ability (2019-20), and the Ted Lindsay Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding player in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the NHL Players' Association (2023-24).