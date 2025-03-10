MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Week

Avalanche center, Predators forward Stamkos, Capitals wing Wilson earn honors

3-Stars-Week-20_NHLcom
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, Nashville Predators center Steven Stamkos and Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending March 9.

FIRST STAR – NATHAN MacKINNON, C, COLORADO AVALANCHE

MacKinnon topped the NHL with 4-5—9, posting multiple points in each of his three appearances to lift the Avalanche (38-24-2, 78 points) into third place in the Central Division on the strength of a five-game winning streak dating to Feb. 26. He collected a pair of assists in a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins March 4. MacKinnon then notched his 10th career five-point performance – and third of the season (also Nov. 5 vs. SEA: 0-5—5 and Dec. 10 at PIT: 1-4—5) – with 2-3—5 in a 7-3 triumph versus the San Jose Sharks March 6. He finished the week with two goals, including his 69th career game-winner, in a 7-4 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs March 8 to reach the 100-point milestone for the third straight campaign. The 29-year-old reigning Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award winner, who is one point shy of 1,000 for his career (362-637—999 in 855 GP), paces the NHL with 27-73—100 through 64 total contests in 2024-25. He also sits among this season’s League leaders in assists (1st; 73), even-strength assists (1st; 48), even-strength points (1st; 67), power-play assists (2nd; 25), power-play points (2nd; 33) and shots on goal (2nd; 260).

TOR@COL: MacKinnon scores on empty net for 100th point of the seascon

SECOND STAR – STEVEN STAMKOS, C, NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Stamkos placed second in the NHL with 4-4—8, also producing multiple points in each of his three outings as the Predators (24-32-7, 55 points) recorded a perfect week. He tallied 1-2—3, his second three-point effort of the season (also Jan. 14 vs. VGK: 2-1—3), in a 6-3 win versus the Boston Bruins March 4. Stamkos then posted a pair of assists, including the 600th of his career, in a 5-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken March 6. He closed the week with his 14th career hat trick, capped by his 14th career overtime goal (and 91st career game-winner), in a 3-2 triumph versus the Chicago Blackhawks March 8. The 35-year-old Stamkos – a two-time Stanley Cup (2019-20 and 2020-21) and Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy (2009-10 and 2011-12) winner – has played in 63 total contests this season (21-20—41), ranking among Nashville’s top performers in game-winning goals (1st; 6), power-play goals (1st; 10), goals (2nd; 21), points (3rd; 41), power-play points (4th; 15) and assists (5th; 20).

CHI@NSH: Stamkos grabs hat trick for Predators OT win

THIRD STAR – TOM WILSON, RW, WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Wilson compiled 3-4—7 to help the Capitals (42-14-8, 92 points) win all four of their games and reclaim first place in the overall League standings. He registered 1-1—2 in each of his first three outings: a 5-4 shootout win against the Ottawa Senators March 3, a 3-2 triumph versus the New York Rangers March 5 (featuring his fifth career overtime and 26th career game-winning goal) and a 5-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings March 7. Wilson then added one assist in a 4-2 comeback win against the Seattle Kraken March 9. The 30-year-old Wilson sits fourth on Washington with 29-23—52 through 63 total appearances this season, already a career high for goals (five ahead of the 24 he scored in 2021-22) and tied for a career high in points (equaling 2021-22: 24-28—52 in 78 GP).

DET@WSH: Wilson buries backhand on breakaway for SHG

As the presenting partner of the NHL’s “Three Stars” of the week, GEICO also is bringing you the NHL’s “Fourth Star” – a season-long fan appreciation program. Click here to meet February’s “Fourth Star.”

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Levshunov could make Blackhawks debut against Avalanche

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Valimaki to miss rest of season for Utah Hockey Club after knee surgery

Toews has ‘something left in tank,’ wants to explore return to hockey: report

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

Marchand excited to join Panthers 'incredible group' after trade from Bruins

NHL EDGE stats: 8 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Zizing ‘Em Up: All eyes on Marner after Rantanen signs with Stars

NHL On Tap: Senators continue playoff push against Red Wings 

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Stars score 3 unanswered, rally past Canucks

Colangelo stays hot with 2 goals, Ducks defeat Islanders

Kings hold off Golden Knights despite Hertl's hat trick

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings