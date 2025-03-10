MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK -- Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, Nashville Predators center Steven Stamkos and Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending March 9.
FIRST STAR – NATHAN MacKINNON, C, COLORADO AVALANCHE
MacKinnon topped the NHL with 4-5—9, posting multiple points in each of his three appearances to lift the Avalanche (38-24-2, 78 points) into third place in the Central Division on the strength of a five-game winning streak dating to Feb. 26. He collected a pair of assists in a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins March 4. MacKinnon then notched his 10th career five-point performance – and third of the season (also Nov. 5 vs. SEA: 0-5—5 and Dec. 10 at PIT: 1-4—5) – with 2-3—5 in a 7-3 triumph versus the San Jose Sharks March 6. He finished the week with two goals, including his 69th career game-winner, in a 7-4 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs March 8 to reach the 100-point milestone for the third straight campaign. The 29-year-old reigning Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award winner, who is one point shy of 1,000 for his career (362-637—999 in 855 GP), paces the NHL with 27-73—100 through 64 total contests in 2024-25. He also sits among this season’s League leaders in assists (1st; 73), even-strength assists (1st; 48), even-strength points (1st; 67), power-play assists (2nd; 25), power-play points (2nd; 33) and shots on goal (2nd; 260).
SECOND STAR – STEVEN STAMKOS, C, NASHVILLE PREDATORS
Stamkos placed second in the NHL with 4-4—8, also producing multiple points in each of his three outings as the Predators (24-32-7, 55 points) recorded a perfect week. He tallied 1-2—3, his second three-point effort of the season (also Jan. 14 vs. VGK: 2-1—3), in a 6-3 win versus the Boston Bruins March 4. Stamkos then posted a pair of assists, including the 600th of his career, in a 5-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken March 6. He closed the week with his 14th career hat trick, capped by his 14th career overtime goal (and 91st career game-winner), in a 3-2 triumph versus the Chicago Blackhawks March 8. The 35-year-old Stamkos – a two-time Stanley Cup (2019-20 and 2020-21) and Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy (2009-10 and 2011-12) winner – has played in 63 total contests this season (21-20—41), ranking among Nashville’s top performers in game-winning goals (1st; 6), power-play goals (1st; 10), goals (2nd; 21), points (3rd; 41), power-play points (4th; 15) and assists (5th; 20).
THIRD STAR – TOM WILSON, RW, WASHINGTON CAPITALS
Wilson compiled 3-4—7 to help the Capitals (42-14-8, 92 points) win all four of their games and reclaim first place in the overall League standings. He registered 1-1—2 in each of his first three outings: a 5-4 shootout win against the Ottawa Senators March 3, a 3-2 triumph versus the New York Rangers March 5 (featuring his fifth career overtime and 26th career game-winning goal) and a 5-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings March 7. Wilson then added one assist in a 4-2 comeback win against the Seattle Kraken March 9. The 30-year-old Wilson sits fourth on Washington with 29-23—52 through 63 total appearances this season, already a career high for goals (five ahead of the 24 he scored in 2021-22) and tied for a career high in points (equaling 2021-22: 24-28—52 in 78 GP).
