MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Week

FIRST STAR – NATHAN MacKINNON, C, COLORADO AVALANCHE

MacKinnon topped the NHL with 4-5—9, posting multiple points in each of his three appearances to lift the Avalanche (38-24-2, 78 points) into third place in the Central Division on the strength of a five-game winning streak dating to Feb. 26. He collected a pair of assists in a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins March 4. MacKinnon then notched his 10th career five-point performance – and third of the season (also Nov. 5 vs. SEA: 0-5—5 and Dec. 10 at PIT: 1-4—5) – with 2-3—5 in a 7-3 triumph versus the San Jose Sharks March 6. He finished the week with two goals, including his 69th career game-winner, in a 7-4 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs March 8 to reach the 100-point milestone for the third straight campaign. The 29-year-old reigning Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award winner, who is one point shy of 1,000 for his career (362-637—999 in 855 GP), paces the NHL with 27-73—100 through 64 total contests in 2024-25. He also sits among this season’s League leaders in assists (1st; 73), even-strength assists (1st; 48), even-strength points (1st; 67), power-play assists (2nd; 25), power-play points (2nd; 33) and shots on goal (2nd; 260).