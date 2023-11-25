Nichushkin scores in 6th straight, Avalanche edge Wild

Latest News

Winnipeg Jets Florida Panthers game recap November 24

Hellebuyck, Jets shut out Panthers in Bowness return
Calgary Flames Dallas Stars game recap November 24

Flames rally past Stars with 4 goals in 3rd
Tampa Bay Lightning Carolina Hurricanes game recap November 24

Vasilevskiy makes 23 saves in season debut, Lightning cruise past Hurricanes
Pittsburgh Penguins Buffalo Sabres game recap November 24

Sabres use 3 straight goals in 3rd to rally past Penguins
New York Islanders Ottawa Senators game recap November 24

Palmieri, Wahlstrom propel Islanders past Senators for 3rd straight win
Sharks mascot rock paper scissors canadiens goalie sam Montembeault

Sharks mascot falls to Canadiens goalie Montembeault in Rock, Paper, Scissors
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Vasilevskiy to make season debut for Lightning tonight

Vasilevskiy makes season debut for Lightning against Hurricanes
NHL Buzz news and notes November 24

NHL Buzz: Barkov returns for Panthers against Jets
Edmonton takes good step in complete win over Washington

Draisaitl, Oilers take ‘good step’ with complete win against Capitals

Columbus Blue Jackets New Jersey Devils game recap November 24

Merzlikins makes 37 saves, Blue Jackets defeat Devils 
Los Angeles Kings Anaheim Ducks game recap November 24 

Kings top Ducks for 4th straight win, remain undefeated on road
Montreal Canadiens San Jose Sharks game recap November 24

Caufield, Canadiens rally to defeat Sharks in shootout
Edmonton Oilers Washington Capitals game recap November 24

Draisaitl scores twice, Oilers shut out Capitals to end 3-game skid
Nashville Predators St Louis Blues game recap November 24

Predators score 8, defeat Blues for 4th straight win
Samuel Girard of Colorado enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

Girard of Avalanche enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program
Toronto Maple Leafs Chicago Blackhawks game recap November 24

Blackhawks rally for OT win against Maple Leafs; Nylander point streak ends at 17
New York Rangers Philadelphia Flyers game recap November 24

Zibanejad scores twice, Rangers defeat Flyers for 12th win in 14 games

Nichushkin scores in 6th straight, Avalanche edge Wild

MacDermid breaks tie early in 3rd; Kaprizov has 2 points for Minnesota, which drops 6th in row

Recap: Avalanche at Wild 11.24.23

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Valeri Nichushkin extended his goal streak to six games, and the Colorado Avalanche handed the Minnesota Wild their sixth straight loss, 3-2 at Xcel Energy Center on Friday.

Nichushkin has 10 points (seven goals and three assists) over his past six games.

Kurtis MacDermid scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, and Ross Colton scored for the Avalanche (13-6-0) who have won two in a row and five of their past six. Alexandar Georgiev made 19 saves.

Colorado forward Tomas Tatar did not play. The reason was not disclosed prior to the game.

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, and Joel Eriksson Ek scored for the Wild (5-9-4) who have gone 0-4-2 during their skid. Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves.

Colton gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 17:43 of the first period off the rush, scoring from the left circle on an assist from Bowen Byrum.

Nichuskin made it 2-0 at 8:39 of the second period on the power play after tipping in a Nathan MacKinnon wrist shot from atop the left circle.

Kaprizov cut it to 2-1, scoring 34 seconds later at 9:13 when he deflected in a loose puck in the crease.

Eriksson Ek tied it 2-2 at 14:21 from the slot after redirecting a pass from Mats Zuccarello on the power play.

MacDermid put Colorado back ahead 3-2 at 4:56 of the third period with his first goal of the season, scoring off an assist from Andrew Cogliano after cutting through the slot.