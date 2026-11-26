AVALANCHE (14-7-3) AT WILD (18-4-5)
4 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, ALT, TVAS
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog -- Nazem Kadri -- Nicolas Roy
Jaden Schwartz -- Fedor Svechkov -- T.J. Hughes
Adam Beckman -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews -- Sam Malinski
Brett Kulak -- Cale Makar
Mike Reilly -- Brent Burns
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Noah Juulsen
Injured: Gavin Brindley (upper body), Nathan MacKinnon (lower body), Zachary L'Heureux (upper body), Josh Manson (lower body)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin
Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink
Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Nick Foligno
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Matt Kiersted -- Jared Spurgeon
Zach Bogosian -- David Spacek
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Nico Sturm, Viking Gustafsson Nyberg
Injured: Quinn Hughes (undisclosed), Olli Maatta (upper body)
Status report
Blackwood will likely start again after making 28 saves in a 6-0 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. … The Wild did not hold a morning skate. … After a 4-3 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday, Wild coach John Hynes said Hughes, a defenseman, is day to day and doubtful to play Friday, though he expects him to travel on the team's next road trip starting Sunday in Chicago. … Gustavsson could start after making 22 saves in his season debut Monday in San Jose. Hynes said Wednesday they have a week-to-week plan with their goaltenders, though it could be more of a traditional rotation as Wallstedt and Gustavsson did last season.