Challenge Initiated By: Colorado

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Los Angeles

Explanation:

There was no conclusive video evidence to determine that Los Angeles’ Andrei Kuzmenko preceded the puck into the attacking zone before Quinton Byfield’s goal. Therefore, the call on the ice stands.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge