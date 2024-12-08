Makar helps Avalanche defeat Red Wings

Valeri Nichushkin also scored, and Alexandar Georgiev made 29 saves for the Avalanche (15-13-0), who are 12-0-1 in their past 13 games against the Red Wings. Colorado had lost three of four overall.

“[Georgiev] was outstanding,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “That was a big bounce-back game for him and also for our team.”

The Red Wings had eight of their nine third-period shots after pulling goalie Ville Husso with 2:36 to play. At one point, Georgiev made five saves in 11 seconds, all from inside 20 feet.

“At that point, I’m just trying to make one and get ready for the next one,” he said. “We knew there was a push coming after they got the goalie out, so I was just trying to find the puck and get something on it.”