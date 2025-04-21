Avalanche at Stars, Western Conference 1st Round Game 2 preview

DALLAS -- Gabriel Landeskog could play his first NHL game in three years when the Colorado Avalanche face the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round at American Airlines Center on Monday (9:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, ESPN, ALT2, TVAS-D, SN360).

Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Landeskog is an option, and there could be a spot in the lineup. Forward Ross Colton left the Avalanche's 5-1 win in Game 1 on Saturday because of a lower-body injury.

Asked how Colton is feeling, Bednar said, "Not great." Asked if Colton is an option for Game 2, Bednar said: "We'll see. We'll see what the day brings."

When asked if he’s leaning toward Landeskog if Colton can't play, Bednar said: "We'll see. I haven't decided yet."

Landeskog has been trying to come back from a knee injury since June 26, 2022, when the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup with a 2-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Final. He played with Colorado of the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint April 11 and April 12.

The Avalanche captain participated in an optional morning skate Monday and did not stay out for extra work, as he likely would have if not playing.

"If and when he joins us, we're looking forward to having him back," defenseman Erik Johnson said. "Just any type of minutes he can give us is going to be key, and then just the leadership side that he brings off the ice, on the ice, the intangibles that no one really sees. … Just an unbelievable story all around. We're looking forward to getting him back, whenever that may be."