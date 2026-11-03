Avalanche at Blue Jackets projected lineups

AVALANCHE (9-5-1) at BLUE JACKETS (5-7-0)
7:00 p.m. ET; CBJHN, CBJNHL, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Nicolas Roy
Jaden Schwartz -- Nazem Kadri -- T.J. Hughes
Parker Kelly -- Fedor Svechkov -- Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski
Noah Juulsen -- Brent Burns
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: None
Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Josh Manson (lower body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Valeri Nichushkin -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Conor Garland
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Ryan Lomberg -- Sean Monahan -- Dmitri Voronkov
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk
Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro
Cam Talbot
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Emil Andrae, Danton Heinen, Erik Gudbranson
Injured: Isac Lundestrom (lower body)
Status report
The Avalanche did not hold a morning skate. They defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Monday. … Wedgewood may start after Blackwood made 21 saves vs. the Blackhawks. … Voronkov goes in for Heinen, a forward. …. Del Bel Belluz is on the second line, moving Monahan to the fourth. … Coach Rick Bowness said there will be game-time decisions on the third defense pair with Andrae and Gudbranson in the mix.