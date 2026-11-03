Avalanche at Blue Jackets projected lineups

AVALANCHE (9-5-1) at BLUE JACKETS (5-7-0)

7:00 p.m. ET; CBJHN, CBJNHL, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Nicolas Roy

Jaden Schwartz -- Nazem Kadri -- T.J. Hughes

Parker Kelly -- Fedor Svechkov -- Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski

Noah Juulsen -- Brent Burns

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: None

Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Josh Manson (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Valeri Nichushkin -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Conor Garland

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Ryan Lomberg -- Sean Monahan -- Dmitri Voronkov

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk

Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro

Cam Talbot

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Emil Andrae, Danton Heinen, Erik Gudbranson

Injured: Isac Lundestrom (lower body)

Status report

The Avalanche did not hold a morning skate. They defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Monday. … Wedgewood may start after Blackwood made 21 saves vs. the Blackhawks. … Voronkov goes in for Heinen, a forward. …. Del Bel Belluz is on the second line, moving Monahan to the fourth. … Coach Rick Bowness said there will be game-time decisions on the third defense pair with Andrae and Gudbranson in the mix.