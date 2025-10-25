Swayman, Bruins hang on against Avalanche to end 6-game skid

Viktor Arvidsson, Mikey Eyssimont and Morgan Geekie scored for the Bruins (4-6-0), who finished a three-game homestand 1-2-0. Mason Lohrei had three assists.

Artturi Lehkonen scored twice for Colorado (5-1-3), which lost in regulation for the first time this season. Nathan MacKinnon had two assists, and Scott Wedgewood made 16 saves.

Lehkonen gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 4:26 of the first period, receiving MacKinnon's backhand pass from behind the net and beating Swayman to the short side with a shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle.

Arvidsson scored at 14:16 to tie the game at 1-1. He recovered his own rebound behind the net and scored his first goal of the season when his shot from the end wall ricochetted off Wedgewood's blocker on the short side.

Eyssimont gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead 39 seconds later at 14:55. He scored on a one-timer from the left hashmarks after Tanner Jeannot cut through the neutral zone to create a 2-on-1.

Geekie extended the lead to 3-1 with five seconds remaining in the second period. He recovered a loose puck behind the net, quickly cut back and stuffed the puck past Wedgewood on the short side.

Lehkonen scored his second of the game to get Colorado within 3-2 with 18 seconds remaining and Wedgewood pulled for an extra skater.