Avalanche at Ducks projected lineups

AVALANCHE (19-15-0) at DUCKS (12-14-4)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, ALT, KTVD, KCOP-13
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Ross Colton -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Valeri Nichushkin
Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor
Givani Smith -- Ivan Ivan -- Chris Wagner
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski
Keaton Middleton -- Calvin de Haan
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: John Ludvig
Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Brock McGinn
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri
Ross Johnston -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jansen Harkins
Olen Zellweger -- Brian Dumoulin
Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Drew Helleson, Brett Leason
Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee)
Status report
The Avalanche did not hold a morning skate following their 4-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. ... Wedgewood will start after Blackwood made 32 saves against San Jose. ... The Avalanche reassigned forwards Tye Felhaber and Chris Wagner to Colorado of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Manson, a defenseman, wore a non-contact jersey during the morning skate on Thursday and could be an option in the finale of the three-game trip. Manson has missed the past 10 games.