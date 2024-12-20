Avalanche at Ducks projected lineups

By NHL.com
AVALANCHE (19-15-0) at DUCKS (12-14-4)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, ALT, KTVD, KCOP-13

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Ross Colton -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor

Givani Smith -- Ivan Ivan -- Chris Wagner

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Keaton Middleton -- Calvin de Haan

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: John Ludvig

Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Brock McGinn

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri

Ross Johnston -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jansen Harkins

Olen Zellweger -- Brian Dumoulin

Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Drew Helleson, Brett Leason

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee)

Status report

The Avalanche did not hold a morning skate following their 4-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. ... Wedgewood will start after Blackwood made 32 saves against San Jose. ... The Avalanche reassigned forwards Tye Felhaber and Chris Wagner to Colorado of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Manson, a defenseman, wore a non-contact jersey during the morning skate on Thursday and could be an option in the finale of the three-game trip. Manson has missed the past 10 games.

