Color of Hockey: Abel 1st player to commit at Tennessee State University

The Tennessee State University men’s club hockey team doesn’t have a coach, equipment, or conference affiliation yet.

But it does have Xavier Abel.

The 22-year-old Toronto resident enrolled at the university in Nashville this week and became the first player to commit to the first hockey team at a historically Black college.

Abel, a forward, transferred from Drury University in Springfield, Missouri, where he had 18 points (12 goals, six assists) in 34 games last season for its American Collegiate Hockey Association Division II team.

“The whole idea of building the first HBCU hockey team was the biggest incentive for me transferring,” Abel said.

“I feel like the biggest thing in hockey that’s evolving is representation -- getting more kids of different cultures and backgrounds representing the sport,” he said. “Expanding that culture and just building that representation in that sport to kids of color is something I’ve been working toward in my career.”