Color of Hockey: Ward's experience as fill-in AHL coach was memorable

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog for the past 10 years. Douglas joined NHL.com in March 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles former NHL forward Joel Ward coaching his first professional hockey game with Henderson of the American Hockey League.

Joel Ward said he dreamed of coaching a pro hockey team but never imagined he'd get the opportunity last year.

The former NHL forward filled in as coach for Henderson of the American Hockey League, the Vegas Golden Knights' affiliate, in a 4-1 win at Ontario, the Los Angeles Kings AHL affiliate, on Dec. 31, 2021.

Henderson goaltending coach Fred Brathwaite, who played on four NHL teams from 1993-2004, joined Ward on the bench that game as his lone assistant.

"Freddy and I being on the bench, it was very inspirational," Ward said. "Looking back at our experience, it was really inspirational going forward for other kids of color of thinking of another way of getting into hockey."

Ward's coaching gig was brief but nonetheless significant; the AHL believes it was the first time a Black coach guided a team in the league since former NHL forward Dirk Graham was Springfield coach from 2004-06.

Graham became the NHL's first Black coach when he guided the Chicago Blackhawks for 59 games in 1998-99.

Ward, an assistant with Henderson since November 2020, assumed coaching duties because of a chain of medical events; coach Manny Viveiros had been on a leave of absence since October for prostate cancer treatment. Assistant Jamie Heward, who was filling in for Viveiros, was placed in COVID-19 protocol along with video coach Andrew Doty about five days before the Ontario game.

"Freddy and I, we were kind of the last bench guys standing," Ward said. "We really didn't have a lot of time to sit back and realize what was going on at the time. We had to run practices on our own, do the travel schedule, meals and everything. We just kind of dove into it, prepped ourselves, got some of the video done. We just tried to come up with a game plan to play Ontario."

Viveiros, who resumed coaching duties in January, said Henderson was in good hands with Ward and Brathwaite at the helm.

"We were not a bit concerned of not being there because they're such good coaches, good people and so well-prepared," Viveiros said. "Those guys had all been carrying the load all year anyhow. For them, it wasn't like jumping into a cold bath, so to speak."

Henderson's players were determined to win for their fill-in coaches, said defenseman Brayden Pachal, the team's captain.

"It was amazing having them behind the bench," Pachal said. "Obviously, we know that they're men of color and it's amazing the diversity that we have. They've told us a ton about their experiences. ... Their knowledge of the game is exceptional so to learn from them off ice, on the ice is pretty special."

Ward said he was a little nervous before his coaching debut. But he said the feeling quickly faded, knowing that this was a moment he had been preparing for since retiring as a player in 2020 after playing 726 NHL games and scoring 304 points (133 goals, 171 assists) with the Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals and San Jose Sharks from 2006-18.

He also scored 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists) in 83 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He reached the Cup Final with the Sharks in 2016, when they were defeated by the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games.

Ward became part of the NHL Coaches' Association's BIPOC Coaches Program, which was created to support Black, indigenous and coaches of color in skills development, leadership strategies, networking and to provide career advancement opportunities.

He hads received personal and online mentoring from some of the NHL's top current and former coaches, including New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz, Anaheim Ducks coach Dallas Eakins and Ken Hitchcock, the fourth-winningest coach in NHL history with 849 victories.

"We're thrilled Joel had the opportunity to lead his team as their head coach," NHLCA president Lindsay Artkin said. "Representation across all levels of hockey is incredibly important as we strive to increase diversity in coaching. Joel's been an ally for his colleagues in the program as well as an inspiration for minority coaches throughout the sport. His passion and commitment have put him on a great path, and we're excited to see what the future holds."

Brathwaite is in his second season as Henderson's goalie coach. He held the same position with the New York Islanders in 2017-18 and with Hockey Canada's Under-18 and Under-20 teams.

But instead of working with Henderson's goalies, Brathwaite ran the team's defensive corps against Ontario with Ward focused on offensive matchups.

"I pretty much was the mediator, the friendly guy on the bench," said Brathwaite, who played 254 NHL games with the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues and Columbus Blue Jackets. "Pretty much if I heard Joel say something, I pulled guys aside and just make sure they heard what he was saying. The guys, they played hard for both of us at the end of the day."

Brathwaite said he was more nervous being an assistant that game than he was when he was pressed into duty as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG) for Henderson for one game last season.

"Being the backup goalie and the goalie coach, I could decide whether I was going in or not," he said with a laugh. "I knew I wasn't going in the net no matter what happened."

Though they were busy coaching the game, Ward said he and Braithwaite did take moments to soak in its historical significance. Ward said it was extra special for him because Jordan Samuels-Thomas, the AHL's only Black referee, happened to work that game.

"Jordan did the game, which was icing on the cake," he said.

But the cherry on top came after the win, Ward said.

"Our guys acknowledged, gave us some praise and congratulated us on the experience," he said.

"That meant a lot to us."

Photos: Mike Zitek, Ontario Reign, Henderson Silver Knights