Color of Hockey: Team IMPACT connects kids with disabilities to college game

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, as part of NHL.com's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, he profiles Adrian Diaz, a 9-year-old who’s a member of the University of Massachusetts’ NCAA Division I men’s hockey team through Team IMPACT.

Adrian Diaz has a reputation for yelling at teammates on the University of Massachusetts men’s hockey team, and they love him for it.

“Sometimes I like to go to the gym and get them in shape,” Adrian said. “I’m a good motivator. I’m, like, really positive. I’ll go, ‘Let’s go!’ Give them a little hype.”

The 9-year-old Ludlow, Massachusetts, native is in his third season with the NCAA Division I men’s team through Team IMPACT, a nonprofit organization that has connected children with disabilities or serious illnesses with collegiate athletic teams since 2011.

Adrian has Type 2 spinal muscular atrophy, a genetic disease that affects the central nervous system, peripheral nervous system, and voluntary muscle movement.

But being in a wheelchair, undergoing multiple surgeries and treatments and even breaking his leg last season hasn’t kept him from attending UMass games, practices or team meals since he signed with them on Feb. 20, 2023.

“Sometimes you just have to look at the good things in life,” Adrian said.

The UMass players and coaches marvel at Adrian’s perpetually upbeat personality and seemingly boundless energy he displays at practices or when he’s announcing the starting lineup in the locker room before games.

“It gives us all pretty quick perspective when he rolls into the room and he’s got nothing but smiles and positive energy,” UMass coach Greg Carvel said. “We talk to our guys all the time about positive attitude, and nobody has a better positive attitude than Adrian.”