Color of Hockey: ECHL team owned by NFL veteran Jack, mom now Utah affiliate

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles NFL linebacker Myles Jack and his mother, LaSonjia Jack, who became the first Black majority owners in ECHL history last season when they assumed control of the Allen Americans. Allen entered a one-year affiliation agreement with the Utah Hockey Club in July.

NFL linebacker Myles Jack said owning the Allen Americans of the ECHL has been a learning experience.

“It’s basically like taking a business course in college but now it’s the real deal and you’re putting your chips on the table,” Jack said. “Year One was a blur. Year Two, we’ve got more things under control so I’m excited to try some new things.”

One of those things for the ECHL’s first majority-Black-owned team led by Jack and his mother, LaSonjia Jack, is a new affiliation with the NHL’s newest team, the Utah Hockey Club.

Utah and Allen entered a one-year affiliation agreement on July 31 after Allen had been an affiliate of the Ottawa Senators since August 2022.