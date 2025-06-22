Malhotra has Abbotsford 1 win from Calder Cup title as rookie coach

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia -- The Abbotsford Canucks might have a few things to worry about after losing Game 5 of the Calder Cup Finals, failing at their first chance to clinch the American Hockey League championship and having to go back on the road against the Charlotte Checkers for the final two games.

Rookie coach Manny Malhotra isn't on that list of concerns.

From off-ice messaging to on-ice adjustments, Malhotra has pushed all the right buttons in his first season as a head coach to help the Vancouver Canucks affiliate get within one win of its first championship. Game 6 of the best-of-7 series is at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN).

"He always knows the right thing to say, whether we just won a game or just lost a game," said defenseman Victor Mancini, who came to the Canucks organization from the New York Rangers as part of the J.T. Miller trade on Jan. 31. "He's a really good motivator."

Malhotra's messages helped Abbotsford rebound from a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 2 in Charlotte to win Games 3 and 4 at home before losing 4-3 in overtime in Game 5 on Saturday. A big move was reinserting forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Vancouver's first-round pick (No. 15) at the 2022 NHL Draft, for Game 3 after four games after he was a healthy scratch. The rookie responded with two goals, including the game-winner, in a 3-2 victory in Game 4.

Malhotra, 45, will have to find the right tone again with Abbotsford heading back to Charlotte, where it was outshot 96-43 while splitting the first two games, winning the opener 4-3 in double overtime. His players are confident he will, in part because the roots of his message have remained so consistent and he's been here before as a player. Malhotra won the 2000 Calder Cup with Hartford (Rangers) in his second pro season. He played 991 games as a forward over 16 NHL seasons and helped Vancouver reach Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, a 4-0 loss to the Boston Bruins.

"He's been on this kind of run before and when times are chaotic, he's levelheaded," said forward Arshdeep Bains, who has four goals and four assists in the Calder Cup Finals. "He understands playoff hockey probably more than anyone in that room. He knows what it takes to get to be a winner, to get to the end, and that's what we're all chasing. He does a really good job, lose or win, of reminding us this is a process, and it's been two months preaching the same thing."