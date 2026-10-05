Color of Hockey: Hispanic trainers making their mark in pro game

Gustavo Canals says he owes it all to “The Mighty Ducks.”

The assistant athletic trainer for the Florida Panthers' American Hockey League affiliate in Charlotte discovered and fell in love with hockey watching the 1992 Disney hit movie as a kid in a Puerto Rican family near Washington, D.C.

“That’s what really got it going,” Canals said. “Seeing all those kids coming from different backgrounds in the movie. It was awesome seeing that and picking up on it, knowing I could do it also.”

The film inspired Canals to follow his hometown Washington Capitals, a team that was just coming into its own with Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom.

“Ovechkin, Backstrom, (Mathieu) Perrault, all those guys were, like, influences on me, pushing me more and more to go into hockey,” he said.

Canals said he’s equally proud to be in his fourth season as an assistant trainer with Charlotte, of his Puerto Rican roots and being among a growing number of trainers of Hispanic heritage in professional hockey.

Their ranks include Thomas Alva, who worked 22 seasons with the Florida Panthers, Dallas Stars, Atlanta Thrashers and Philadelphia Flyers before joining Charlotte as head athletic trainer in September.

Jaime Garcia has been the head athletic trainer and manager of sports medicine with the San Jose Sharks' AHL affiliate in San Jose since 2024-25. Haley Cruz is in her third season as head trainer with the Anaheim Ducks' AHL affiliate in San Diego. Jacqui Gutierrez was hired as an assistant trainer with Hershey, the Capitals’ AHL farm team, in July.