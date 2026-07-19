Aho, Barkov, Saros lead 1st projected Finland roster for 2027 All-Star Game

Skaters
Sebastian Aho, F, Carolina Hurricanes
Aleksander Barkov, F, Florida Panthers
Mikael Granlund, F, Anaheim Ducks
Miro Heiskanen, D, Dallas Stars
Roope Hintz, F, Dallas Stars
Artturi Lehkonen, F, Colorado Avalanche
Anton Lundell, F, Florida Panthers
Eetu Luostarinen, F, Florida Panthers
Mikko Rantanen, F, Dallas Stars
No surprise the Stars and Panthers are represented heavily here, with three players each. Barkov will return after he was injured in training camp and needed ACL and MCL surgery in September, causing him to miss the entire 2025-26 season. Every other skater played for Team Finland at the 2026 Winter Olympics, where it won bronze. Hintz should make this roster if he's healed from a torn hamstring he sustained March 6. Aho led Finland-born players with 80 points (27 goals, 53 assists) in 79 games last season. Rantanen was next with 77 points (22 goals, 55 assists) and Heiskanen, the lone defenseman of this group, was third with 63 points (nine goals, 54 assists). Lehkonen had an NHL career-high 48 points (21 goals, 27 assists) last season and Lundell's 44 points were one shy of the career-high of 45 he had in 2024-25. Luostarinen has been a dependable checking-line forward for the Panthers and the veteran Granlund had a solid season with the Ducks.