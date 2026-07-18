Ovechkin surprises fans at hockey activations at Fanatics Fest NYC

Ovechkin has shown no signs of slowing down, The 40-year-old led Washington with 64 points while not missing a regular-season game last season.

In addition to being the NHL's all-time leader in goals, after surpassing Wayne Gretzky (894) when he scored his 895th goal on April 6, 2025, against the New York Islanders, Ovechkin ranks first in NHL history in power-play goals (331), game-winning goals (141), overtime goals (27), empty-net goals (72), 30-goal seasons (20), 40-goal seasons (14) and 50-goal seasons (nine -- tied with Gretzky and Mike Bossy).

He's won the Rocket Richard Trophy for leading the NHL in goals a record nine times and ranks 10th in NHL history with 1,686 points in 1,572 regular-season games.

With 10 goals this season, Ovechkin would pass Gretzky for the most goals in the regular season and playoffs combined. Ovechkin has 1,006 goals, including 77 in the playoffs, while Gretzky ended his Hall of Fame career with 1,016.