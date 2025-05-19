Color of Hockey: Lee ready to lead U.S. at World Para Ice Hockey Championship

Jen Lee went from understudy to a starring role without missing a beat -- or a puck.

Lee was the backup to U.S. National Sled Hockey Team goalie Steve Cash, who was regarded by many as the world’s best at his position, for almost a decade until his retirement in 2021 and enshrinement in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2022.

Lee became the starter for the U.S. at the 2022 Paralympics in Beijing and quickly made a name for himself by not surrendering one goal in the four-game run to the gold medal. USA Hockey named Lee its Disabled Athlete of the Year for 2022 for his performance.

“Steve was showing me the ropes, learning the game, learning the concepts,” Lee said. “As a young goalie at the time, I didn’t know everything was connected to the mental, physical, spiritual all together. When it was my time, I just kind of honed all the things I learned from him.”

Lee looks to showcase those skills at the 2025 World Para Ice Hockey Championship that begins Saturday at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo. Being played in the U.S. for first time since 2015, the eight-team field includes the U.S., Canada, China, Czechia, Germany, Norway, Slovakia and South Korea.