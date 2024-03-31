Black coaches make hockey history in ECHL game

Hockey history was made Wednesday when coaches Jason Payne and Joel Martin faced off against each other in an ECHL game in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

It's the first time in the history of the ECHL and believed to be the first time in North American men's pro hockey that two Black coaches opposed each other.

Payne's Cincinnati Cyclones defeated Martin's Kalamazoo Wings, 2-1, in the matinee at the Wings Events Center before thousands of local school students on "Education Day."

"It's humbling to be a part of history," Martin said. "I think it's super cool to be able to do it with somebody that's been a friend of mine now for a while after coaching with him in the league there, Jason Payne. So that makes it a little extra special."

Each coach said they hope that this historic meeting serves as inspiration to people of color who want to become pro hockey coaches.

"It's been a long time coming and it's great for hockey in general and the world in general to be able to see two coaches of color coaching against each other, making the jump, making these historical steps," Payne said. "Joel and I, we've worked hard to get where we are and to make this step and impact in hockey.

"The kids get to see players of color and say, 'I can be that player.' Now they get to see two guys as the term goes, 'bench bosses,' and they can say, 'Oh, there's another position I can possibly get to one day if I work hard enough at it.' That's what's most fulfilling for all of us."