Sillinger signs 2-year, $4.5 million contract with Blue Jackets

Forward had NHL career-best 32 points in 77 games last season

Cole Sillinger

© Jason Mowry/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Cole Sillinger signed a two-year, $4.5 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $2.25 million.

The 21-year-old restricted free agent forward had an NHL career-high 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) in 77 games with the Blue Jackets last season. 

"Cole Sillinger is a very smart, two-way center who competes extremely hard at both ends of the ice," Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said. "He played over 200 NHL games before turning 21 and is coming off his best season, so we are looking forward to his continued growth as a player. He is going to be an important part of the present and future of this club."
  
Selected by Columbus in the first round (No. 12) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Sillinger has 74 points (32 goals, 42 assists) in 220 games.

