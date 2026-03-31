Caufield chasing 50-goal mark, Richard Trophy for Canadiens

MONTREAL -- The Bell Centre spotlight that bathes Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield during raucous celebrations of his goals is entirely needless.

Arguably the purest goal-scorer in this city since Guy Lafleur, Caufield’s joyful megawatt grin lights up the arena without any help.

That the Canadiens are knocking on the door of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, riding a five-game winning streak, is an enormous story in Montreal, a town consumed by hockey around the clock. That Caufield could become the first on this team to score 50 goals in a season since 1990 is a delicious subplot.

Then there’s the fact that Caufield is in a spirited chase for the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy, awarded annually since 1999 to the NHL player with the most regular-season goals. No member of the Canadiens has won the trophy, named for the late Montreal legend who in 1944-45 was first in the League to score 50 goals in a season, an even 100 players having since followed him to the milestone.