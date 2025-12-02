Markov talks career, Montreal homecoming celebration with NHL.com

MONTREAL -- Andrei Markov arrived in Canada at age 21 for the start of the Montreal Canadiens’ 2000-01 training camp speaking almost no English and not a word of French, two years after he’d waited until the sixth round (No. 162) to hear his name called in the 1998 NHL Draft in Buffalo.

On Wednesday, five-plus years after his retirement from hockey, the 46-year-old native of Voskresensk, Russia will again step onto Bell Centre ice, this time out of the red, white and blue uniform of his only NHL team to be celebrated by the Canadiens and a rocking arena for his remarkable contribution to the League’s most storied franchise.

Markov played 990 regular-season games for the Canadiens between 2000-17, another 89 in nine trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He was a quiet giant on defense, a strong leader on and off the ice, a mentor for many who made every blue line partner a better player, a quarterback on the power play who found passing lanes that seemed not to exist.