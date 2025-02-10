Cooper not ready to announce No. 1 goalie for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

BROSSARD, Quebec -- If Canada’s starting goalie for the 4 Nations Face-Off has been decided, Jon Cooper is keeping his name under wraps for a bit longer.

“Can you see deep into my soul who it is?” the Canada coach said after his team’s first practice Monday. “They’ll know tonight, and everybody will know after that.”

Cooper must decide between Adin Hill, Jordan Binnington and Sam Montembeault before Canada plays its first game of the best-on-best tournament against Sweden at Bell Centre in Montreal on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS). The tournament runs through Feb. 20.

“It’s not like World Championship where there’s a whole bunch of prelim games and you can put guys in and out,” Cooper said. “I think for everybody, that includes forwards, defensemen, everybody, this is it. You lose your first game, now what? And so, everybody’s here to perform and everybody’s going to try to do their best.

“And as a coaching staff, if we don’t feel it’s getting done, then we’ll make a change. But it’s not like anybody can’t do it; somebody’s got to be put in the net first, but I don’t see it being a rotation.”