Coach’s Challenge: VGK @ ARI – 11:48 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Arizona

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Vegas

Explanation: Video review determined that Vegas’ Anthony Mantha preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Alec Martinez’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 8:18 (11:42 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Marner to return for Maple Leafs at Canadiens

Wright has 2 goals, assist for Kraken in win against Ducks

Oilers surge past Avalanche, clinch playoff berth

Coyotes score 6 straight, rally from down 3 in 3rd to stun Golden Knights

Hurricanes rally to hand Capitals 5th loss in row

Sabres top Flyers, gain on them in East wild-card race

Goodrow scores twice, Rangers edge Red Wings to maintain Metro lead

Lightning clinch playoff berth after losses by Flyers, Capitals, Red Wings

Maple Leafs clinch Stanley Cup Playoff berth for 8th straight season 

Hurricanes support North Carolina State basketball teams in Final Four

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 5

NHL EDGE stats: Stanley Cup Playoff race in Eastern Conference

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 5

Panthers-Bruins, Stars-Avalanche highlight weekend schedule

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: MacKinnon, McDavid go head-to-head, trying to catch Kucherov

Masterton Trophy nominations announced