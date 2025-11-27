European notebook: NHL prospects on hot streaks

Here are eight players who have been top producers in European leagues (listed in alphabetical order):

Karl Annborn, Vasteras IK (HockeyAllsvenskan)

The 18-year-old defenseman has been one of the most productive defensemen under the age of 23 in HockeyAllsvenskan, the second-highest professional league in Sweden, this season. He has seven points (one goal, six assists) in 15 games, including six points (one goal, five assists) in his past 10 games. Over that same span, Annborn has 23 shots on goal — the second-most of any drafted prospect, regardless of position, in that league.

He was selected by the Seattle Kraken in the seventh round (No. 205) of the 2025 NHL Draft.