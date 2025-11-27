Future NHL stars are developing in Europe this season. Every other week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects outside of North America. This week, a look at the hottest runs amongst European prospects.
European notebook: NHL prospects on hot streaks
Kraken’s Annborn, Rangers’ Eriksen putting up big numbers overseas
© RvS.Media/Robert Hradil/Getty Images
Here are eight players who have been top producers in European leagues (listed in alphabetical order):
Karl Annborn, Vasteras IK (HockeyAllsvenskan)
The 18-year-old defenseman has been one of the most productive defensemen under the age of 23 in HockeyAllsvenskan, the second-highest professional league in Sweden, this season. He has seven points (one goal, six assists) in 15 games, including six points (one goal, five assists) in his past 10 games. Over that same span, Annborn has 23 shots on goal — the second-most of any drafted prospect, regardless of position, in that league.
He was selected by the Seattle Kraken in the seventh round (No. 205) of the 2025 NHL Draft.
Noah Dower-Nilsson, Frolunda HC (SHL)
The 20-year-old forward has found a way to make an impact on Frolunda’s roster with 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 19 games this season. He’s been equally steady over his past 10 games, with six points (four goals, two assists) and a plus-4 rating. He’s been an efficient shooter too, with his four goals coming on nine shots.
Dower-Nilsson was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the third round (No. 73) of the 2023 NHL Draft.
Mikkel Eriksen, Farjestad BK (U20 Nationell)
The 18-year-old forward, the nephew of former Columbus Blue Jackets forward Espen Knutsen, holds a share of the scoring lead in U20 Nationell, Sweden’s top junior league. He has 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 16 games this season, including an impressive 24 goals (eight goals, 16 assists) and a plus-12 rating in his past 10 games.
Selected in the fourth round (No. 111) in the 2025 NHL Draft by the New York Rangers, Eriksen is still seeking his first points after playing four games in the SHL, Sweden’s top professional league.
Jakob Ihs-Wozniak, IF Bjorkloven (HockeyAllsvenskan)
The 18-year-old forward has hit his stride in HockeyAllsvenskan after registering two points, both goals, in SHL action with Lulea HF. On loan with IF Bjorkloven, Ihs-Wozniak has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his past six games, and has nine points (four goals, five assists) across eight games this season.
Ihs-Wozniak, who was selected in the second round (No. 55) of the 2025 NHL Draft by the Vegas Golden Knights, already ranks in the top 10 in HockeyAllsvenskan scoring amongst U24 scorers and is second in points per game at 1.13.
Antoine Keller, HC Ajoie (NL)
The 21-year-old goaltender had a 3.54 goals-against average and .881 save percentage in four appearances with South Carolina in the ECHL before returning to Europe, and the early returns have been promising. Keller, in four starts with HC Ajoie in NL, Switzerland’s top men’s league, has a 3.22 goals-against average and .920 save percentage -- including three appearances with at least 41 saves.
Keller, who was selected in the seventh round (No. 206) of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals, had a 5-5-0 record with 3.16 goals-against average and .894 save percentage across 14 appearances in NL with Lausanne HC in 2024-25.
Veeti Louhivaara, JYP (U20 SM-sarja)
The 19-year-old goaltender hasn’t been the most active as he splits time between leagues, but Louhivaara has been productive in the appearances he’s made. The 19-year-old has a .923 save percentage or better in three of his past four starts for JYP in U20 SM-sarja, Finland’s top junior league, stopping 113 of 125 shots over that span.
Selected in the fifth round (No. 146) of the 2024 NHL Draft by the New Jersey Devils, Louhivaara also has a 2-3-2 record with a 3.46 goals-against average and .871 save percentage over an eight-game loan to KeuPa HT in Mestis, the second-highest professional league in Finland.
Lucas Pettersson, Brynas IF (SHL)
The 19-year-old forward, who is on loan to Brynas IF via MoDo Hockey, has been one of the most productive prospects in the SHL this season, and that’s certainly held true over his recent stretch of play. The 19-year-old has 13 points (nine goals, four assists) in 22 games this season, including five goals on 21 shots and a plus-4 rating in his past 10 games.
Among players aged 23 or younger in the SHL this season, Pettersson, who was selected in the second round (No. 35) of the 2024 NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks, is third in scoring behind forward Theodor Niederbach and Montreal Canadiens prospect Filip Eriksson, who each have 16 points (eight goals, eight assists).
Benjamin Rautiainen, Tappara (Liiga)
The 20-year-old hasn’t slowed after starting the season with 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 17 games. The forward, selected in the fourth round (No. 108) of the 2025 NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning, has actually upped his scoring with 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in his past eight games to rank second overall in league scoring for players of any age.
He is on pace for 77 points (22 goals, 55 assists) over 60 games, which would be the most productive season by a player aged 23 or younger in Liiga history. Saku Koivu currently holds the distinction with 74 points (27 goals, 47 assists) in 45 games as a 20-year-old with TPS in 1994-95.