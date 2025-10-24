CHL notebook: Top performers through 1st month of season

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Every other week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League. This week, a look at some of the top performers so far.

A month into the CHL season, which began Sept. 18, a few players have had standout starts. Here are 10 of the top performers so far (listed in alphabetical order; all stats are entering Thursday).

Nathan Behm, RW, Kamloops, WHL (Chicago Blackhawks)

Behm had a goal and two assists in a 4-3 overtime win against Regina on Oct. 13, including an assist on the tying goal with 1:39 remaining in the third period. That effort sparked a four-game point streak, during which he has six points (two goals, four assists).

The 18-year-old, who was selected by Chicago in the third round (No. 66) of the 2025 NHL Draft, has points in nine of his 10 games this season, and is tied for second on Kamloops with 14 points (seven goals, seven assists).