CHL notebook: Top performers through 1st month of season

Forward prospects Schmidt, Benak, Pridham among standouts

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Every other week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League. This week, a look at some of the top performers so far.

A month into the CHL season, which began Sept. 18, a few players have had standout starts. Here are 10 of the top performers so far (listed in alphabetical order; all stats are entering Thursday).

Nathan Behm, RW, Kamloops, WHL (Chicago Blackhawks)

Behm had a goal and two assists in a 4-3 overtime win against Regina on Oct. 13, including an assist on the tying goal with 1:39 remaining in the third period. That effort sparked a four-game point streak, during which he has six points (two goals, four assists).

The 18-year-old, who was selected by Chicago in the third round (No. 66) of the 2025 NHL Draft, has points in nine of his 10 games this season, and is tied for second on Kamloops with 14 points (seven goals, seven assists).

Adam Benak, C, Brantford, OHL (Minnesota Wild)

Benak's hot start has pushed him to the top of the OHL scoring race with 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) in eight games. He has 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) during a six-game point streak, including four straight multipoint games. The 18-year-old had back-to-back three-point games as Brantford swept a weekend home-and-home set against Brampton by a combined score of 16-6.

Selected by the Wild in the fourth round (No. 102) of the 2025 draft, Benak's strong play is a reason Brantford has started the season 8-0-2.

Shea Busch, LW, Everett, WHL (Florida Panthers)

Busch has 13 points (nine goals, four assists) during a season-opening eight-game point streak. His nine goals nearly matches the 11 he scored in 39 games last season.

The Panthers selected the 18-year-old in the fourth round (No. 128) of the 2025 draft.

Emile Guite, LW, Chicoutimi, QMJHL (Anaheim Ducks)

Guite has 10 points (seven goals, three assists) during a season-opening eight-game point streak, the longest in his three seasons in the QMJHL. The 18-year-old also has scored a goal in seven of his eight games. Last season, he didn't score his seventh goal until his 31st game.

The Ducks selected Guite in the fifth round (No. 159) of the 2025 draft.

Jacob Kvasnicka, RW, Penticton, WHL (New York Islanders)

Kvasnicka had a goal and two assists in a 4-3 shootout win against Vancouver on Oct. 18 that gave him 13 points (four goals, nine assists) during a seven-game point streak.
The 18-year-old is third among WHL rookies with 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 11 games.

The Islanders selected Kvasnicka in the seventh round (No. 202) of the 2025 draft.

Tommy Lafreniere, RW, Kamloops, WHL (Edmonton Oilers)

Lafreniere scored his second goal of the game in overtime to give Kamloops a 4-3 win against Regina on Oct. 13. It was his first two-goal game of the season, and two days later, he had his second, scoring twice in the third period as Kamloops rallied from a 5-1 deficit with 4:21 remaining in the second period against Moose Jaw to win 7-5.

The 18-year-old, selected by the Oilers in the third round (No. 83) of the 2025 draft, has seven points (six goals, one assist) during a four-game point streak, and 10 points (eight goals, two assists) in 10 games this season.

Jake O'Brien, C, Brantford, OHL (Seattle Kraken)

O'Brien has points in seven of his eight games this season and is tied for fourth in the OHL with 17 points (six goals, 11 assists). That includes 12 points (five goals, seven assists) during a four-game multipoint streak. He matched his OHL career-best with five points (three goals, two assists) in Brantford's 8-5 win against Ottawa on Oct. 12.

The Kraken selected the 18-year-old with the No. 8 pick of the 2025 draft.

Jack Pridham, RW, Kitchener, OHL (Chicago Blackhawks)

Pridham had his first four-point game in two OHL seasons when he scored a power-play goal and a short-handed goal, and had two assists in Kitchener's 6-1 win against Guelph on Oct. 14.

The 20-year-old has seven points (four goals, three assists) during a four-game point streak, and is tied for the team lead with 11 points (six goals, five assists) in nine games. He was chosen by the Blackhawks in the third round (No. 92) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Maxim Schafer, LW, Chicoutimi, QMJHL (Washington Capitals)

Schaefer made the move from his native Germany to North America this season. After going without a point in his first three games, he scored his first goal in a 3-0 win against Cape Breton on Oct. 3, and hasn't slowed down. The 18-year-old has six points (three goals, three assists) during a five-game point streak.

The Capitals selected Schaefer in the third round (No. 96) of the 2025 draft.

Cameron Schmidt, RW, Vancouver, WHL (Dallas Stars)

Schmidt continues to be one of the most dynamic offensive players in the WHL, with 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 11 games. The 18-year-old had his first two-goal game of the season in a 4-3 shootout loss to Penticton on Oct. 18, and he scored again the next day, with his third-period goal icing a 3-1 win against Medicine Hat. Schmidt led Vancouver with 40 goals and 78 points last season and leads them in scoring again this season.

The Stars selected Schmidt in the third round (No. 94) of the 2025 draft.

