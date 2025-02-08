CHL notebook: Predators prospect Willis has ‘The Secret’ to success

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.

"The Secret" has been the secret to Joey Willis' success this season.

The Nashville Predators forward prospect read the best-selling self-help book last summer and said it's brought a new mindfulness off the ice that has helped him on the ice.

"It's just like your thoughts are what your reality is," Willis said. "So, when you change your thoughts and make it your reality, things change. I'm a big believer in that.

"If you have a negative mindset, or you're negative by yourself, you're going to have negative throughout your entire life. So, if you start to think more positively, positive things come into your life."

Willis has had a great deal of positive the past two seasons. In 2023-24, he had 50 points (14 goals, 36 assists) in 66 games with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League and helped it win the Memorial Cup, including a goal and assist against London in the championship game. He then had two assists in two games to help the United States win the gold medal at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

This season, he has 42 points (21 goals, 21 assists) in 36 OHL games, including eight points (four goals, four assists) in 10 games since being traded by Saginaw to Kingston on Jan. 7. Kingston is 9-3-0 since the trade and one point out of first place in the East Division.

"'Trotzy' [Predators general manager Barry Trotz], he wants serial winners, and Joey, for a young player, has embodied that to a certain degree," Nashville assistant general manager/director of player development Scott Nichol said. "The Memorial Cup and World Juniors, and that was such a great, just for his path ... he's been an everyday player for a long time, he hasn't had where he's been a healthy scratch, or the 13th forward, or playing five or six minutes, spotted in the roster and ended up getting two assists.

"Those are all really growth moments for him. Take aside him being a healthy scratch, whatever, but that's part of pro hockey and how he dealt with it, and whatever ice time he got, he put his stamp on it. He did everything he could. They just went on a little bit of a roll, and he wasn't in the lineup, but he didn't pout. He worked hard and he came back."