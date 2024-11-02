Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
CHL notebook: Kraken prospect Jugnauth benefiting from move to WHL from NCAA
Defenseman getting more ice time, improving game after leaving Wisconsin
Tyson Jugnauth is closer to being part of the Seattle Kraken in several ways since his move to Portland of the Western Hockey League last season.
The defenseman prospect left the University of Wisconsin and signed with Portland on Dec. 7, 2023, and has benefitted from more ice time and a schedule that more closely resembles what he'll face when he turns pro.
He has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 13 games this season after he had 41 points (seven goals, 34 assists) in 41 games after joining Portland last season.
"I loved my time with Wisconsin and [former coach] Tony Granato and that staff," Jugnauth said. "It was definitely different with a new coach coming in there [last season, Mike Hastings], and then it just wasn't a right fit for me anymore. ... I feel like my on-ice game has improved so much since I've gotten to Portland, just because you're in those game situations, and you're learning how to handle different situations that you may be not seeing as much when you're in college, when you're on the road for four games in five nights. That never happens in college, so that's definitely different."
Jugnauth stayed in contact with the Kraken during his deliberations, but Seattle director of player development Jeff Tambellini said the team's only input in Jugnauth's decision was helping him see the pros and cons of both paths.
But having the 20-year-old about a three-hour drive south from Seattle does have its development advantages.
"Just the views right away are higher, of course, with him being so close and playing in Everett, Seattle and Wenatchee," Tambellini said. "It's great to have him close, and you'll see him almost weekly."
In addition being able to assess his on-ice play, the Kraken have been better suited to track Jugnauth's physical development. A fourth round pick (No. 100) in the 2022 NHL Draft, he's listed at 5-foot-11, 155 pounds, but time spent working with Seattle nutritionist Colette Vartanian and sports science and performance consultant Gary Roberts has Jugnauth saying he's closer to 6-foot, 170 pounds, and more confident when he's battling on the ice.
"That's a big goal of mine [getting bigger and stronger] and theirs, so I could come and talk to them about that," Jugnauth said. "Obviously the support that they have there, like Brandon Wickett in Coachella Valley [strength and conditioning coach] and Gary Roberts were huge helps to me. And then for myself, I know how much easier it is, especially going up against NHL players at NHL training camp this year, you see how big those guys are and how hard they are in the corners. If you're not strong enough to be able to take it, you can't play at that level."
Jugnauth's work paid off as he left a strong impression on Kraken players and coaches who might not have been as familiar with him.
"Coming out of main camp this year, Tyson was probably the biggest surprise of a player that handled the practices against the NHL players better than anybody expected," Tambellini said. His ability to make plays and spin off pressure was outstanding, and by the end of the week, he had our NHL coaches and our NHL players were asking who is this kid, we hadn't seen him before. He left a really big impression on our entire group."
When Jugnauth was sent back to Portland, the challenge was to be a dominant player this season.
"We challenged Tyson to go back and run the top power play and show that he can be an elite quarterback in the Western Hockey League," Tambellini said. "So offensively, that was a big part. Defending was another part. He has to be able to be a relied upon defender for the Portland staff. He has to be able to break pucks out by himself. So all the translatable parts of just being a defender in the NHL, we expect that to be at a pro level.
"His ability to create on the power play, his vision, his deception, his footwork, is really impressive for a young player. We've been really happy with that. And he's executing at a high level. That's really what we're looking for early in the season, his execution is just better than the league average. So far, we've really been pleased with his game."
The fast start is fine, but Jugnauth understands he has to continue at the same level.
"I'm happy with how the season has gone so far," he said. "Obviously there's still room for improvement in everything in my game. Every day I'm just trying to get better and fill those holes I have in my game, trying to be the most complete player I can be."
OTHERS TO WATCH
Beckett Sennecke, RW, Oshawa: After going without a point in his first three games, the Anaheim Ducks prospect has 16 points (10 goals, six assists) in his past eight. That includes 14 points (nine goals, five assists) during a six-game point streak. He has five straight multipoint games, including the game-wining goal against Peterborough on Oct. 27 to complete his first hat trick of the season. The Ducks selected the 18-year-old with the No. 3 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft.
Etienne Morin, D, Moncton: The Calgary Flames prospect had 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) during an 11-game point streak that ended Thursday. It was his longest in four seasons in the QMJHL, and included four assists in a 7-1 win against Chicoutimi on Oct. 18 that matched his best for assists and points in a game. The 19-year-old was selected by the Flames in the second round (No. 48) of the 2023 NHL Draft.
Tij Iginla, C, Kelowna: Iginla had one point in his first three games but has 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in his past six. That includes two four-point games, a hat trick and an assist against Portland on Oct. 11 and against Moose Jaw on Oct. 25. The 18-year-old was the first-ever draft pick by the Utah Hockey Club, selected with the No. 6 choice of the 2024 draft.