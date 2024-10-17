AHL notebook: Danielson, Mailloux among top Eastern Conference prospects

The 89th American Hockey League season is underway and, as usual, it features the NHL’s top prospects.

Last season, the AHL had 251 first- or second-round prospects playing, including several who have since graduated to the NHL such as Brandt Clarke (Los Angeles Kings), Simon Edvinsson (Detroit Red Wings), Dylan Guenther (Utah Hockey Club), David Jiricek (Columbus Blue Jackets), and Shane Wright (Seattle Kraken). In all, 87 percent of NHL players last season were AHL alumni, and 349 players spent time last season in both leagues.

Here is a look at some of the top prospects from the NHL Eastern Conference playing in the AHL to begin the season. A look at the Western Conference top prospects will follow in two weeks: