CHL notebook: Jets prospect He off to fast start
Niagara forward has 18 points in 8 games, among OHL top scorers
© Natsa Corfield
Kevin He said he spent his time at Winnipeg Jets training camp keeping a close eye on forwards Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor.
Whatever the forward learned, he's putting to good use to start the season with Niagara. The 18-year-old forward, chosen in the fourth round (No. 109) of the 2024 NHL Draft, is tied for second in the OHL with 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in eight games. Prior to being held without a point on Friday, he had points in seven straight games with five multipoint games, including his first OHL hat trick, part of a six-point game in a 7-3 win against Brampton on Oct. 6.
On Thursday, he helped Niagara rally from a 4-1 third-period deficit by scoring two goals to tie the game and then assisting on Jack Brauti's overtime goal.
"Obviously I put a lot of work in during the summer, but just coming in this year, we've had, obviously, a great start going [6-2-0]," He said. "I think we're just coming in expecting to win now. That's something we didn't have in [my] first two years, but this year, I think, I believe in this group of guys, and I think we've had a tremendous start."
He has driven that start with his strong play, which came after an impressive training camp in Winnipeg that saw him get into one preseason game with the Jets.
"I think he's a tremendous kid, very respectful," Jets director of player development Jimmy Roy said. "Just a nice kid. Very engaged in his development and what he can do to make himself better. He's a really good kid.
"On the ice, his compete level … he'll lose the puck 10 times, he'll get it back nine. He's got a really good compete level. And I think he's got some really good skating ability, I noticed out in Penticton [British Columbia, at Canucks Young Stars Classic], we talked about it with his ability to cut back and get away from defensemen and create time for himself. And he shoots the puck. So there's a lot of good assets with him."
He led Niagara with 31 goals and was second with 53 points in 64 games last season. But watching some of the Jets' more experienced players during training camp showed him what it will take to reach another level.
"A lot of guys like [Josh] Morrissey, 'Scheif' and Kyle Connor ... just kind of watching the older guys and the star players, how they kind of get by day to day, and they're paying attention to details and stuff. So just trying to bring that back here and do what I can help the team."
The Jets certainly are happy with how He has started the season, but the key will be sustaining that early success.
© Tim Austen
"We talk to all of our kids about when you're going back to juniors, that you have to try and maintain that high level of play for as long as you can," Roy said. "You can't drop to the level you're at. You have to try and be one of those players that plays at the highest level possible no matter what your surroundings are. Because that's development, that's how you get better.
"They usually do it for the first little while because they're all excited about the season, and you see that level that they're at. But then a month later, it kind of drops off and they kind of sink a little bit. And that's when [Mike Keane in player development] and I come in and say, 'Hey, you remember that level of training camp? Get back up there, keep moving your feet, finishing checks, get pucks to the net, play with that energy.' That's not easy, because a lot of these kids, they don't have anything to gauge it on and they're learning, and it's all part of the process."
OTHERS TO WATCH
Jacob Battaglia, RW, Kingston: The Calgary Flames prospect has a point in each of his first eight games, including five multipoint games. The 18-year-old, selected in the second round (No. 62) of the 2024 NHL Draft, wasted little time getting going, assisting on Kingston's first goal of the season 43 seconds into the season opener Sept. 26. He matched his OHL high with four points (one goal, three assists) against North Bay on Oct. 4, and leads Kingston with 16 points (seven goals, nine assists).
Tomas Lavoie, D, Cape Breton: The Utah Hockey Club prospect, in his third QMJHL season, had his first four-point game in the league when he had a goal and three assists in a win against Gatineau on Oct. 9. Three days later he had his second, with four assists in a victory against Val-d'Or. The 18-year-old, selected in the third round (No. 89) of the 2024 draft, had an assist on the game-winning goal in each victory. He leads the team with 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in six games.
Andrew Basha, LW, Medicine Hat: The Calgary Flames prospect has had quite the start to his season. He opened with points in back-to-back games Sept. 27-28, and then Sept. 29 the 18-year-old signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Calgary. Basha, a second-round pick (No. 41) in the 2024 draft, has continued his hot play, including a four-assist game in a 5-2 win against Vancouver on Oct. 12. Basha has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in nine games.