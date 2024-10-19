CHL notebook: Jets prospect He off to fast start

"Obviously I put a lot of work in during the summer, but just coming in this year, we've had, obviously, a great start going [6-2-0]," He said. "I think we're just coming in expecting to win now. That's something we didn't have in [my] first two years, but this year, I think, I believe in this group of guys, and I think we've had a tremendous start."

He has driven that start with his strong play, which came after an impressive training camp in Winnipeg that saw him get into one preseason game with the Jets.

"I think he's a tremendous kid, very respectful," Jets director of player development Jimmy Roy said. "Just a nice kid. Very engaged in his development and what he can do to make himself better. He's a really good kid.

"On the ice, his compete level … he'll lose the puck 10 times, he'll get it back nine. He's got a really good compete level. And I think he's got some really good skating ability, I noticed out in Penticton [British Columbia, at Canucks Young Stars Classic], we talked about it with his ability to cut back and get away from defensemen and create time for himself. And he shoots the puck. So there's a lot of good assets with him."

He led Niagara with 31 goals and was second with 53 points in 64 games last season. But watching some of the Jets' more experienced players during training camp showed him what it will take to reach another level.

"A lot of guys like [Josh] Morrissey, 'Scheif' and Kyle Connor ... just kind of watching the older guys and the star players, how they kind of get by day to day, and they're paying attention to details and stuff. So just trying to bring that back here and do what I can help the team."

The Jets certainly are happy with how He has started the season, but the key will be sustaining that early success.