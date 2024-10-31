AHL notebook: Askarov, Levshunov among top Western Conference prospects

The 89th American Hockey League season is underway and, as usual, it features the NHL's top prospects.

Last season, the AHL had 251 first- or second-round prospects playing, including several who have since graduated to the NHL such as Brandt Clarke (Los Angeles Kings), Simon Edvinsson (Detroit Red Wings), Dylan Guenther (Utah Hockey Club), David Jiricek (Columbus Blue Jackets), and Shane Wright (Seattle Kraken). In all, 87 percent of NHL players last season were AHL alumni, and 349 players spent time last season in both leagues.

Here is a look at some of the top prospects from the NHL Western Conference playing in the AHL to begin the season. A look at the Eastern Conference top prospects was previously published.

Yaroslav Askarov, San Jose (San Jose Sharks)

Askarov, a 22-year-old goalie, was a key part of one of the biggest trades of the offseason.

The Sharks acquired Askarov from the Nashville Predators along with forward Nolan Burke and a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft for forward David Edstrom, goalie Magnus Chrona, and a 2025 first-round pick on August 23. Askarov, who was selected in the first round (No. 11) of the 2020 NHL Draft, then signed a two-year contract with San Jose that begins next season.

In two seasons with Nashville's AHL affiliate, Askarov had helped Milwaukee reach the Western Conference Finals each time. He was selected for the AHL All-Star Classic in each season. Last season, he was 30-13-1 in 44 games and had a 2.39 goals-against average and .911 save percentage. He also had six shutouts to finish second in the AHL.

Askarov was assigned to the AHL to begin this season, and had a shutout in each of his first two games there. Entering play Wednesday, he was 4-0-0 with a 1.25 GAA and .954 save percentage and is working toward becoming the Sharks' future No. 1 goalie.

Dalibor Dvorsky, Springfield (St. Louis Blues)

Dvorsky, a forward selected in the first round (No. 10) of the 2023 NHL Draft, started this season in the AHL as a 19-year-old.

He spent last season mainly in the Ontario Hockey League, where he had 88 points (45 goals, 43 assists) in 52 games with Sudbury. Before that, he also played 10 games in HockeyAllsvenskan in Sweden with Oskarshamn. Dvorsky also participated in the IIHF World Junior Championship and had six points (three goals, three assists) in five games for Slovakia.

He has five points (three goals, two assists) in eight games for Springfield.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Abbotsford (Vancouver Canucks)

Lekkerimaki, 20, is in his first full season in North America with significant pro experience in Sweden.

Vancouver chose the forward in the first round (No. 15) of the 2022 NHL Draft. Last season, he was named the top rookie in the Swedish Hockey League when he had 31 points (19 goals, 12 assists) in 46 games with Orebro. He also represented Sweden at the 2024 WJC, where he led the tournament with seven goals in seven games and was named its most valuable player. Lekkerimaki had three assists and finished with 10 points to help Sweden win a silver medal.

Lekkerimaki scored his first goal with Abbotsford on Oct. 29 against Tucson (Utah Hockey Club) and has two points (one goal, one assist) through three games.

Artyom Levshunov, Rockford (Chicago Blackhawks)

The Blackhawks see Levshunov, who turned 19 on Oct. 28, as a focal point for their defense after choosing him in the first round (No. 2) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

In his lone NCAA season at Michigan State, he had 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 38 games. His play earned him several accolades from the Big Ten, including being selected to its First All-Star Team and All-Rookie Team as well as being named its Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Levshunov sustained a fracture in his right foot blocking a shot during a 3-on-3 tournament during the offseason and did not play in the preseason. Chicago opted to send him to Rockford, where he can have significant ice time.

He has one assist through his first two AHL games.

Matt Savoie, Bakersfield (Edmonton Oilers)

Like Askarov, Savoie was part of a major offseason trade.

The Oilers acquired the 20-year-old forward from the Buffalo Sabres for forwards Ryan McLeod and Tyler Tullio on July 5. Buffalo had selected Savoie in the first round (No. 9) of the 2022 draft.

Last season Savoie mainly split time in the Western Hockey League between Wenatchee and Moose Jaw. He had 71 points (30 goals, 41 assists) in 34 games and helped Moose Jaw win the WHL championship with 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 19 playoff games. He had four points (one goal, three assists) in four games in the Memorial Cup, and also made his NHL debut with the Sabres on Nov. 10, 2003.

Through six games with Bakersfield, Savoie has four points (one goal, three assists).