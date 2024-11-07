Bancroft, Eernisse among top undrafted forwards to watch in NCAA hockey

NHL scouts are in college rinks each weekend from October to March, compiling a book on undrafted NCAA players.

Though finding a front-line forward, a top-four defenseman or a No. 1 goalie on the NCAA free-agent market is a tall order, it isn’t impossible.

One example is Torey Krug, an elite defenseman who has played 778 NHL games (and counting).

Undrafted, he signed with the Boston Bruins in 2013 after three years at Michigan State University, spent a season in the American Hockey League with Providence and has gone on to be an impactful NHL player with Boston and the St. Louis Blues. He is missing the 2024-25 season with injury.

But even if players with star potential are few and far between on the free agent market, players are available each year who are capable of contributing at the NHL level or shoring up a team’s depth in the AHL.

In alphabetical order, here are 10 undrafted forwards who are getting attention from NHL scouts. Defensemen will be the focus in two weeks.

Dalton Bancroft, Cornell University

The 23-year-old plays wing on Cornell’s top line.

He had 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) in 34 games last season. This offseason, he was at Boston Bruins development camp.

His father, Steve, was drafted in the first round (No. 21) by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 1989 NHL Draft. He played a total of six NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks, spending most of his career in the AHL and International Hockey League.

Karsen Dorwart, Michigan State University

An alternate captain who plays on the top line, the center had 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) in 38 games as a sophomore last season. He was named to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team for 2024-25.

The 22-year-old went to development camp with the Detroit Red Wings in 2023.

Josh Eernisse, University of Michigan

Michigan coach Brandon Naurato has compared the physical junior wing (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) to a “linebacker on skates.”

He earned Central Collegiate Hockey Association Rookie of the Year honors with the University of St. Thomas in 2022-23 before transferring to Michigan.

The 22-year-old had 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 29 games last season and has three points (one goal, two assists) in eight games this season.

He attended development camp with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the offseason.

Christian Fitzgerald, University of Wisconsin

The 22-year-old had 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 37 games last season. He played his freshman season for Minnesota State in 2022-23 before following coach Mike Hastings to Madison before last season.

He has two assists in eight games this season.

He attended development camp with the Vancouver Canucks in 2023.

T.J. Hughes, University of Michigan

Another Hughes at Michigan? Yes, but he’s not related to Michigan products Quinn and Luke, and Jack for that matter.

Still, the 22-year-old center has a well-earned pedigree as a point producer.

He had 48 points (19 goals, 29 assists) and a plus-11 rating in 41 games as a sophomore last season. He had 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) in 39 games as a freshman.

Hughes went to development camp with the Tampa Bay Lightning in July.

Joey Larson, Michigan State University

The 23-year-old plays wing on the Spartans’ top line with Dorwart.

He had 32 points (16 goals, 16 assists), including eight power-play goals, in 38 games as a sophomore last season.

Larson, who played a year at Northern Michigan University before transferring to Michigan State, has attended development camps with the Vegas Golden Knights (2022), the Nashville Predators (2023) and the Anaheim Ducks (2024).

Josh Nadeau, University of Maine

The skilled 21-year-old wing had an outstanding freshman season in 2023-24.

Nadeau led Maine in scoring with 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists) and a plus-20 rating in 37 games last season. He played on a line last season with younger brother, Bradly, who was selected No. 30 by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Josh went to development camp with the Montreal Canadiens during the offseason.

Harrison Scott, University of Maine

The 24-year-old is off to a quick start with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) and a plus-10 rating in seven games after having 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) in 37 games as a junior last season.

He earned Hockey East Co-Player of the Week honors after having three goals and four assists in a pair of wins against Merrimack College on Nov. 1 and 2.

Scott played two seasons at Bentley College before transferring to Maine. He attended Vegas Golden Knights development camp last July.

Gleb Veremyev, Colorado College

The junior left wing has size (6-4, 215) and snarl and is getting attention from a number of teams.

Playing on Colorado College’s top line, the 22-year-old has six points (three goals, three assists) and a plus-nine rating in six games.

Veremyev was one of the top players at development camp with the Boston Bruins last July.

Jack Williams, Northeastern University

The 22-year-old is a two-way center who plays in all situations, is good on face-offs and is team captain this season.

He has six points (two goals, four assists) in five games this season after posting 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists) in 34 games in 2023-24.

A junior, he went to development camp with the Philadelphia Flyers last summer.