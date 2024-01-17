Blackhawks-Sabres game postponed due to travel restrictions in Buffalo, moved to Thursday

NHL_Shield_dark_background_2568x1444
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced that, due to travel restrictions in Buffalo, tonight’s scheduled game (Game #691) featuring the Buffalo Sabres hosting the Chicago Blackhawkshas been postponed to tomorrow night. The game will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Additionally, tonight’s Game #689, Detroit at Florida, scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, will now be available nationally on TNT in the U.S. and locally on Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Florida.

The complete 2023-24 NHL regular-season schedule can be found here.

Latest News

NHL Buzz News and Notes January 17

NHL Buzz: Meier back for Devils after missing 6 games with mid-body injury
NHL betting odds for January 17 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 17
St Louis Blues Kasperi Kapanen injury status lower body injury

Kapanen out at least 4 weeks for Blues with lower-body injury 
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Edmonton firing on all cylinders during team record 11-game winning streak

Oilers pumping on all cylinders during team record 11-game winning streak
NHL On Tap news and notes January 17

NHL On Tap: Red Wings face Panthers looking to stay hot 
Pluses, minuses for Chicago-Buffalo

Pluses, minuses for Blackhawks-Sabres
nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
AJR to perform at Stadium Series on Feb. 18

AJR to perform at Stadium Series on Feb. 18
All-Star Skills will have '12 of the best players in the world,’ Connor McDavid says

All-Star Skills will have '12 of the best players in the world,’ McDavid says
2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair attractions announced

2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair attractions announced
Toronto Maple Leafs Edmonton Oilers game recap January 16

Oilers rally in 3rd, defeat Maple Leafs for 11th straight win
San Jose Sharks Chicago Blackhawks game recap January 16

Mrazek, Blackhawks defeat Sharks in 9-round shootout
NHL Buzz news and notes January 16

NHL Buzz: Kane out remainder of road trip for Red Wings
Los Angeles Kings Dallas Stars game recap January 16

Stars pull away in 3rd period, hand Kings 9th loss in 10 games
New York Islanders Winnipeg Jets game recap January 16

Connor scores in return, Jets defeat slumping Islanders
Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard resumes skating after injury

Bedard resumes skating for Blackhawks after fracturing jaw