Blackhawks-Sabres game postponed due to travel restrictions in Buffalo, moved to Thursday

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced that, due to travel restrictions in Buffalo, tonight’s scheduled game (Game #691) featuring the Buffalo Sabres hosting the Chicago Blackhawkshas been postponed to tomorrow night. The game will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Additionally, tonight’s Game #689, Detroit at Florida, scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, will now be available nationally on TNT in the U.S. and locally on Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Florida.

The complete 2023-24 NHL regular-season schedule can be found here.