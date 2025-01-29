Bedard scores to help Blackhawks surge past Lightning

Arvid Soderblom made 34 saves for the Blackhawks (16-29-5), who had lost seven straight on the road since Dec. 9. Landon Slaggert and Ryan Donato also scored, and Seth Jones had two assists.

Brayden Point scored for the Lightning (26-20-3), who are 1-4-0 in their past five games. Jonas Johansson made 16 saves.

Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy missed the game with an illness.

The teams played for the second time in five days; Tampa Bay defeated Chicago 4-3 in overtime at United Center Friday.

Point gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 3:34 of the first period. He scored with a wrist shot from the right hash marks to the far side off Nikita Kucherov’s pass from below the goal line.

Bedard tied it 1-1 at 10:19 of the second period. He skated through the right face-off circle and scored with a sharp-angled wrist shot that went between Johansson’s head and left shoulder at the near post.

Slaggert put the Blackhawks ahead 2-1 at 18:14 with a snap shot from the top of the left circle off a drop pass from Lukas Reichel. Slaggert was playing his first NHL game of the season, having been recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Sunday.

Donato extended the lead to 3-1 at 8:02 of the third period. He one-timed a rebound from the left side after Jones’ shot caromed off the end boards.

Teuvo Teravainen scored into an empty net at 19:03 for the 4-1 final.