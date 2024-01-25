Kraken score 6, ease past Blackhawks to end 4-game skid

Tatar has 2 goals in 3rd, Dunn gets assist in return

Recap: Blackhawks at Kraken 1.24.24

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE -- Tomas Tatar scored twice in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken ended a four-game skid with a 6-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday.

Jared McCann and Jaden Schwartz scored, and Jordan Eberle and Justin Schultz each had two assists for the Kraken (20-18-9), who had a 13-game point streak prior to their skid. Joey Daccord made 34 saves, and Vince Dunn had an assist in his return after missing the past four games.

Joey Anderson and Nick Foligno scored for the Blackhawks (14-32-2), who have lost two in a row and 18 consecutive road games (0-17-1). Arvid Soderblom allowed six goals on 29 shots.

McCann gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 4:34 of the first period, taking a feed from Jordan Eberle in the left circle and scoring on a wrist shot past Soderblom’s glove.

Schwartz extended it to 2-0 at 7:12 after a pass from Andre Burakovsky banked off the winger’s shin pad and into an open net.

Anderson cut it to 2-1 at 17:20, deflecting a Seth Jones snap shot from the point past Daccord.

Alex Wennberg was credited with a goal 15 seconds into the second period to make it 3-1. Jones attempted a breakout pass from the corner, but it bounced off Chicago defenseman Alex Vlasic’s skate and slid between Soderblom’s legs. Wennberg was the last Seattle player to touch the puck before the own goal.

Brandon Tanev pushed it to 4-1 at 17:28, one-timing a Brian Dumoulin seam pass from the right circle past Soderblom's left pad and inside the post.

Foligno made it 4-1 on the power play 39 seconds into the third period after redirecting a Philipp Kurashev pass into an open net.

Tatar extended it to 5-2 at 4:28, scoring on a breakaway 10 seconds after Daccord stopped Ryan Donato on a 2-on-0 rush at the other end.

Tatar scored again with a snap shot from the slot at 16:22 for the 6-2 final.

