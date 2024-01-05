Rangers pull away in 3rd, defeat Blackhawks

Panarin has goal, assist, Trocheck gets 3 assists in win; Chicago loses 4th straight

Recap: Chicago Blackhawks @ New York Rangers 1.4.24

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEW YORK -- Vincent Trocheck had three assists for the second time in three games, and the New York Rangers defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

Trocheck also had three assists and a goal in a 5-1 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 30. He has had three assists four times this season and three or more points in six games.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist, Chris Kreider scored his 20th goal of the season, and Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves for the Rangers (26-10-1) two nights after allowing six goals on 27 shots in a 6-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes here.

New York is 10-1-0 in 11 games following a loss this season.

Colin Blackwell scored, and Petr Mrazek made 28 saves for the Blackhawks (11-25-2), who lost their fourth straight game (0-3-1).

Panarin gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 13:00 of the first period, scoring with a one-timer from the left face-off circle off a pass from Alexis Lafrenière. Trocheck started the rush in the defensive zone by knocking down Connor Bedard and taking the puck from him.

Kreider made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 7:25 of the second period. 

Mrazek made a save on Trocheck, who was fed by Mika Zibanejad while cutting to the net, and the puck bounced up and off the crossbar. Alex Vlasic couldn't clear it off the goal line as Kreider was coming into the area, and the puck went in off Kreider's right skate as he was trying to stop in the crease.

The call on the ice was a good goal, which was confirmed after a video review to determine if there was a distinct kicking motion.

Blackwell cut it to 2-1 at 17:03, but Jacob Trouba made it 3-1 at 1:31 of the third period.

Jimmy Vesey scored 70 seconds later for the 4-1 final at 2:41.

