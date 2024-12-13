Holmstrom helps Islanders hold off Blackhawks

“My confidence is getting there,” the third-year forward said. “I think I've been playing some solid hockey lately, and I just have to keep it going and keep improving.”

Jean-Gabriel Pageau had three assists, Noah Dobson had a goal and an assist, and Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves for the Islanders (12-12-7), who have won three of four. They led 5-1 midway through the third period before the Blackhawks scored three goals in the final 9:56.

“A win is a win, and we play to win games,” New York coach Patrick Roy said, “but I guess times have changed because in my days, if my team would have done that to me, I would break a stick in that room. I’d be very upset to see my team playing like this in front of me. Ilya is a gentleman. He’s a first-class person, but that was unacceptable. We didn't compete. We didn't battle in front of the net in the last eight minutes. That's unacceptable. We talked about it this morning, to be stronger. Our goalie deserves more respect than this.”

Connor Bedard had a goal and two assists, and Alex Vlasic had two assists for the Blackhawks (9-18-2), who have lost six of seven and are 1-2-0 under interim coach Anders Sorensen. Arvid Soderblom allowed five goals on 19 shots before being replaced by Drew Commesso, who made two saves in his NHL debut.

“Tough stretch there, right?” Sorensen said. “A couple of quick ones go in. ... Even in the second there, I didn’t like how we handled the last 10 minutes there. The first half [of the second], I thought we were good there, but they tiled the ice once they got their first one there. … I thought we did some good things, but, again, the mental lapses that we had there in the second and in the third, that’s something we have to clean up.”

Bedard gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead on the power play at 16:47 of the first period after an Islanders defensive-zone turnover. Ryan Donato collected the puck and fed Bedard, who toe-dragged around two Islanders before putting a shot past Sorokin’s glove from the left hash marks.