Blackhawks at Islanders projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (9-17-2) at ISLANDERS (11-12-7)

7:30 p.m. ET, CHSN, MSGSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Taylor Hall -- Ryan Donato -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Teuvo Teravainen

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan -- Kevin Korchinski

Wyatt Kaiser -- TJ Brodie

Arvid Soderblom

Drew Commesso

Scratched: Louis Crevier

Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Petr Mrazek (groin), Alec Martinez (neck)

Islanders projected lineup

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Anders Lee -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Casey Cizikas -- Pierre Engvall

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Dennis Cholowski -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Isaiah George -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Grant Hutton

Injuries: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)

Status report

The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate. Martinez, a defenseman who missed a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers, left practice early Wednesday and is being evaluated. … Smith is expected to play after not playing Tuesday. … Mayfield (illness) will play after he missed a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. … Lee (illness) is a game-time decision.

