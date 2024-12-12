Blackhawks at Islanders projected lineups
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ilya Mikheyev -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Taylor Hall -- Ryan Donato -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Teuvo Teravainen
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith
Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan -- Kevin Korchinski
Wyatt Kaiser -- TJ Brodie
Arvid Soderblom
Drew Commesso
Scratched: Louis Crevier
Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Petr Mrazek (groin), Alec Martinez (neck)
Islanders projected lineup
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Anders Lee -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom -- Casey Cizikas -- Pierre Engvall
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Dennis Cholowski -- Noah Dobson
Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock
Isaiah George -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Grant Hutton
Injuries: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)
Status report
The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate. Martinez, a defenseman who missed a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers, left practice early Wednesday and is being evaluated. … Smith is expected to play after not playing Tuesday. … Mayfield (illness) will play after he missed a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. … Lee (illness) is a game-time decision.