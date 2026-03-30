J. Hughes has 4 points, Devils rally past Blackhawks with 3 goals in 3rd

Forward, defenseman Hamilton score 19 seconds apart for New Jersey; Nazar has 1st multigoal game for Chicago

Blackhawks at Devils | Recap

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Jack Hughes had two goals and two assists, including scoring 19 seconds after Dougie Hamilton tied it in the third period for the New Jersey Devils in a 5-3 come-from-behind win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday.

Hamilton tied it 3-3 at 14:32 with a shot from the right circle that went in off the far post.

Hughes then put New Jersey in front 4-3 at 14:51 on a partial breakaway, skating past Chicago defenseman Alex Vlasic before shooting over the glove of Spencer Knight. Hughes added an empty-net goal at 19:29 for the 5-3 final.

Connor Brown and Simon Nemec also scored, and Jake Allen made 27 saves for the Devils (38-33-2), who were coming off a 5-2 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday but are 3-1-0 in their past four games and 6-2-0 in their past eight.

Frank Nazar scored twice for his first multigoal NHL game, and Anton Frondell had two assists for his first multipoint NHL game for the Blackhawks (27-34-13), who have lost three in a row. Knight made 35 saves.

Ilya Mikheyev put Chicago ahead 1-0 at 4:19 of the first period. Allen went behind the net to retrieve a dump-in, but he lost track of the puck in his skates, which allowed Frondell to steal it and quickly pass out front to Mikheyev for a shot into an open net.

Brown tied it 1-1 on a power play at 11:15 by deflecting a shot-pass from Luke Hughes in the slot.

Nazar put the Blackhawks back in front 2-1 at 13:11. He buried a one-timer near the right post off a cross-crease backhand pass from Ryan Donato, who was near the left post.

Nemec tied 2-2 at 15:48 of the second period, scoring through traffic from the top of the right circle after Dawson Mercer won a battle for the puck along the goal line.

New Jersey outshot Chicago 16-5 in the second period.

Nazar gave the Blackhawks a 3-2 lead during a 5-on-3 power play at 10:51 of the third period. He finished a no-look, cross-ice pass from Connor Bedard with a one-timer from the left circle.

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