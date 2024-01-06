McLeod, Devils rally in 3rd period, defeat Blackhawks

Simon Nemec and Alexander Holtz each had a goal and an assist, and Vitek Vanecek made 23 saves for the Devils (21-14-2), who have won five of their past six games.

New Jersey forward Jack Hughes left late in the third period after falling awkwardly.

Connor Bedard left with an undisclosed injury in the first period for the Blackhawks (11-26-2), who finished 0-4-1 on a five-game road trip. Arvid Soderblom made 28 saves.

Bedard did not return after taking a hit from the Devils defenseman Brendan Smith at 10:42 of the first. After falling to the ice, Bedard got up holding his face with his hand and skated to the dressing room.

The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Bedard leads the Blackhawks in scoring with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 39 games. He was named to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on Thursday.

Nemec tied it 2-2 at 5:41 of the third with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle that got past Soderblom’s stick.

McLeod put New Jersey ahead 3-2 at 11:56 when he tipped in a backhand pass from the goal line by Curtis Lazar.

Tyler Toffoli scored into an empty net at 19:33 for the 4-2 final.

Jason Dickinson gave Chicago a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 15:05 of the first period. Alex Vlasic fed Dickinson from the right point, and Dickinson scored from the top of the left circle.

Holtz tied it 1-1 at 10:08 of the second period after Blackhawks defenseman Kevin Korchinski’s attempted pass failed to clear the zone. Holtz took a pass in the left circle from Nemec and shot it into an open net.

Boris Katchouk scored an unassisted short-handed goal to give Chicago a 2-1 lead at 18:24. He collected the puck in the neutral zone, skated across the blue line and sent a wrist shot past Vanecek from the slot.

Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno, who fought Smith in the second, did not play in the third because of an undisclosed injury. On the five-game road trip, Chicago also lost forwards Taylor Raddysh, Tyler Johnson and Anthony Beauvillier to injury.