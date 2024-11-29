Spurgeon scores twice to help Wild rally past Blackhawks

Minnesota wins for 4th time in past 6; Donato gets 2 goals for Chicago

CHI@MIN: Spurgeon finds the twine for go-ahead goal

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Jared Spurgeon scored twice, and the Minnesota Wild rallied for a 3-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Xcel Energy Center on Friday.

Spurgeon, who turned 35 on Friday, scored his first two goals of the season, including the game-winner.

Marco Rossi scored, and Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists for Minnesota (15-4-4) which has won four of its past six games (4-1-1). Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves.

Ryan Donato scored twice for Chicago (8-13-2), which has lost five of seven (2-4-1). Petr Mrazek made 27 saves.

Donato made it 1-0 at 2:23 of the first period, scoring off a loose puck in the slot.

He increased the lead 2-0 at 5:43 with a power-play goal from the top of the left circle that redirected off Wild defenseman Brock Faber's stick.

Minnesota then scored two goals in 17 seconds to tie the game 2-2.

Rossi converted on a pass from Marcus Johansson following a 3-on-2 rush to make it 2-1 at 10:22.

Spurgeon made it 2-2 at 10:39, scoring on a rebound glove side. It was his first goal since April 8, 2023

Spurgeon scored his second at 17:33 for a 3-2 lead from the top of the slot.

