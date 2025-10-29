Bedard 'would do anything to be on' 2026 Canada Olympic team

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard was fresh off the first hat trick of his NHL career, the latest great performance by the Chicago Blackhawks center.
Bedard is all about the Blackhawks, but thoughts on possibly representing Canada in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in February are always there.
“Of course, if that's something that I get to do, that would be unbelievable, and I would do anything to be on that team,” the center said after Chicago's 7-3 win against the Ottawa Senators at United Center on Tuesday. “But I'm trying to take things day by day and have fun playing in the NHL and trying to grow as a team and win hockey games and do everything I can to play my best hockey. In the end, that'll be what puts me in a spot to make it.”
Indeed, if Bedard keeps up at this pace, it’ll be hard not to give him an Olympic nod. He leads the Blackhawks with 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 10 games. At 20 years, 103 days, Bedard became the third-youngest player in Chicago history to complete a hat trick, behind Hockey Hall of Famer Jeremy Roenick (19 years, 340 days on Dec. 23, 1989) and Alex DeBrincat (19 years, 344 days on Nov. 27, 2017).
“I went on the ice after his hat trick and there were still some hats coming in, Blackhawks defenseman Louis Crevier said. "It was a cool experience.
“He’s fun to watch. He’s an amazing human being also, so we’re all proud of him and that’s it. He keeps developing and getting better. It’s great to see.”
It has been a great start for Bedard and Chicago (5-3-2), 5-1-1 in its past seven games; its next test will come against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, CHSN).
Bedard took a different approach to his offseason training, still working hard but not overworking. The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft chose not to play for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championship and focused on his game, especially his skating, which he mainly improved with off-ice work.
It looks like his offseason decisions are paying off; he has looked faster, quicker, and his wrist shot is still lethal.