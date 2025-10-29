CHICAGO – Connor Bedard scored his first career NHL hat trick and had an assist to lead the Chicago Blackhawks to a 7-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators at United Center on Tuesday. Bedard scored in each period for his fourth, fifth and sixth goals of the season.
Bedard scores 1st NHL hat trick, Blackhawks stay hot with win against Senators
Chicago is 5-1-1 in past 7 games; Stutzle has 2 points for Ottawa
The Blackhawks went out to a 4-0 lead and held on despite the Senators responding by scoring three straight goals in the second period.
Defenseman Louis Crevier had a goal and an assist, Andre Burakovsky and Nick Foligno each had two assists, and Spencer Knight made 21 saves for the Blackhawks (5-3-2).
Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist, and Drake Batherson had two assists for the Senators (5-5-1), who were playing the second of back-to-back games. Linus Ullmark made 19 saves. Ottawa had its three-game winning streak ended.
Colton Dach’s first goal of the season gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 6:47 of the first period. Dach picked up the rebound of a shot from the right point by Crevier and scored on the forehand from the bottom of the left face-off circle. With the initial pass to Crevier, Foligno recorded his 600th career point with the secondary assist on the goal.
Crevier made it 2-0 at 12:06 when he picked up the puck along the right-wing boards outside the right circle and one-timed the puck, which deflected into the net off the leg of Senators defenseman Nikolas Matinpalo.
A power-play goal by Bedard at 17:53 gave Chicago a 3-0 lead. Burakovsky skated to the goal line from the left point and made a cross-ice pass to Bedard, who scored with a wrist shot from the right circle.
Bedard put the Blackhawks up 4-0 at 2:58 of the second period. He moved into the offensive zone, made a toe-drag move and scored on a wrist shot from the slot.
Jake Sanderson got the Senators on the board at 4:58 with a shot from the blue line that caromed off the end board and went in off Knight.
Michael Amadio cut the Blackhawks’ lead to 4-2 at 7:09 when he skated out from behind the net and lifted the puck over Knight.
The Senators came within one at 8:31 when Stutzle moved into the offensive zone and scored with a wrist shot from the right circle that beat Knight glove side. Stutzle's goal marked the Senator's third in 3:33.
Bedard achieved the hat trick at 3:46 of the third period. Ryan Greene won a face-off, Bedard picked up the puck ant put it in with a snap shot from the left circle.
Ryan Donato scored from the slot at 8:24 to give the Blackhawks a 6-3 lead. Frank Nazar scored short-handed on a breakaway wrist shot into an empty net at 12:44 for the 7-3 final.