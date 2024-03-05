MacKinnon’s home point streak hits 30, Avalanche shut out Blackhawks

DENVER -- Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and two assists to extend his season-opening home point streak to 30 games, and the Colorado Avalanche handed the Chicago Blackhawks their 22nd straight road loss with a 5-0 win at Ball Arena on Monday.
MacKinnon has 65 points (25 goals, 40 assists) during his streak, which is the sixth-longest in NHL history and the longest since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96 (31 games). Wayne Gretzky owns the NHL record for the longest home point streak, scoring in all 40 games for the Los Angeles Kings in 1988-89.
“Just feel good this year on home ice for whatever reason. Obviously, getting a lot of bounces as well,” MacKinnon said. “I think a lot of guys are playing really well at home, and I’m getting some points.”
Cale Makar and Jonathan Drouin each had a goal and an assist, and Zach Parise scored for the Avalanche (38-20-5), who have won three of their past four games. Justus Annunen made 37 saves for his second straight shutout, the first of which came in a 5-0 win at Chicago on Thursday.
“The boys were playing awesome in front of me, so it's all a huge help from them,” Annunen said. "It's fun to play, and [I’m] getting better every game. So, trying to do my best and earn my spot here.”
Petr Mrazek made 32 saves for the Blackhawks (15-41-5), who have lost seven straight overall (0-5-2) and are 0-21-1 in their past 22 road games.
"I thought we played a pretty good first period, but we unfortunately made two mistakes and turned pucks over, and you can't do it against this team,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. “They made us pay, but we still tried to hang in and played pretty much a good solid second. But again, just too much time in the [defensive] zone, and against this team, they're explosive and they made us pay again.”
MacKinnon made it 1-0 at 12:31 of the first period. Jason Dickinson tried to intercept Devon Toews’ pass, but MacKinnon skated in on net and beat Mrazek with a snap shot under his blocker.
“We're fortunate because we get to see him every day,” Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson said. “Obviously, his talent and everything is the obvious things, but the stuff that nobody gets to see is his preparation and everything to be at his best every night. Those are the things that we get see behind the scenes and we appreciate.”
Drouin extended the lead to 2-0 at 17:22 with a wrist shot from the right circle on a 2-on-1.
“We did some good things tonight, no question,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “Some of the things that we talked about this morning within our attack and some O-zone play stuff, I thought we were really good at. I thought they paid attention to it. We got rewarded at least once doing some of the things that we talked about, if not more.”
Makar made it 3-0 at 12:38 of the second period with a wrist shot from just above the right face-off circle that went in off the far post. It was his first goal in 12 games.
“Just another goal. Good to get it away,” Makar said. “It’s been a while. It is what it is.”
Parise pushed it to 4-0 at 17:38 when Caleb Jones' point shot redirected in off his skate.
MacKinnon scored a power-play goal at 15:35 of the third period for the 5-0 final.
“It was a game we’re supposed to win. Sometimes those are tough,” MacKinnon said. “A lot of pressure on us, especially after a poor game against Nashville (a 5-1 loss on Saturday). It’s nice to get back in the win column.”
NOTES: With an assist on MacKinnon’s first goal, Makar (233 assists in 296 games) passed Tyson Barrie (232 assists in 484 games) for the most assists by a defenseman in Avalanche/Nordiques history. ... MacKinnon extended his point streak to 10 games (seven goals, 13 assists), his third point streak of at least 10 games this season. He is the second player in Avalanche/Nordiques history to accomplish the feat (also Peter Stastny in 1983-84). … The Avalanche (24-6-0, 48 points) tied the most wins through their first 30 home games in a season in their history (24-3-3 in 2021-22). … Rantanen extended his point streak to seven games (two goals, seven assists). … Annunen became the first rookie goaltender in Avalanche/Nordiques history to record a shutout in back-to-back games.