McAvoy has surgery, out indefinitely for Bruins

Defenseman injured after taking puck to face against Canadiens on Saturday

Charlie McAvoy Bruins

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Charlie McAvoy will be out indefinitely after having facial surgery, the Boston Bruins announced on Wednesday.

The defenseman was struck in the face by a Noah Dobson slap shot in the second period of a 3-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and taken to a hospital. McAvoy did not play in a 3-1 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.

"He's doing good. He's recovering right now at home, and we still don't know how long he's going to be out for," Bruins coach Marco Sturm said Wednesday prior to their game at the Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, NESN, TVAS2, SN360). "Other guys have to step up, I think that's the bottom line. It can't be (Nikita) Zadorov and (Hampus) Lindholm."

McAvoy has 14 assists in 19 games this season and leads the Bruins in time on ice per game (23:46).

Boston is also without forwards Elias Lindholm (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body) and Casey Mittelstadt (lower body), and defenseman Jordan Harris (ankle surgery).

"Every team goes through it and unfortunately it's us right now," Sturm said. "When you talk to players, they always want ice time, they always want playing time, they hate to be scratched, and this and this and that. Well, this is their opportunity."

Latest News

Lowry signs 5-year contract with Jets

Wild wears Frost jerseys in honor of PWHL team’s home opener 

NHL Status Report: Tkachuk back at practice with Senators after thumb surgery

Eichel, Byfield featured in new mental health campaign

Wedgewood thriving with Avalanche, could land spot with Canada at Olympics

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Wild honor 10-year-old fan who dies of leukemia

Favorite moments through 1st quarter of season discussed by NHL.com staff

Bedard continues torrid start for Blackhawks, has 'totally earned' leadership role

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL EDGE stats behind Bedard’s prowess, surprising Blackhawks 

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Fanatics, NHL unveil Winter Classic jerseys

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Ovechkin go head-to-head when Oilers visit Capitals

Winter Classic jersey designs for Rangers, Panthers have nostalgic flair

NHL EDGE stats: Celebrini emerging as Art Ross Trophy contender

Flyers help young patients design SkateSkins for Hockey Fights Cancer game